Wisdom Announces Smart Ports 4.0 Summit - A Platform to Explore and Comprehend the Digital Evolution of the Maritime Sector

Wisdom is proud to announce its much-anticipated Smart Ports 4.0 Summit to be held on 29 and 30 September 2021, virtually. The summit aims to assist the traditional ports and maritime sector in embracing the digital future by using the right knowledge and the right combination of technology and human capital.