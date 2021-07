Building Upon the Success of Their Flagship LNG Events, Wisdom is Proud to Announce Its 5th Edition of the LNG Summit USA to Be Held Live in Houston

Houston, TX, July 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Through interactive panel discussions, exclusive CEOs roundtables, CXOs fire side chats and informative standalone presentations, planned across two days, this power packed 5th edition of the LNG USA Summit will focus on key strategies and smart solutions revolving around LNG and the energy arena as a whole. It is well crafted and divided under three major themes:Day 1 - Theme 1: Regulatory; Theme 2: Automation, AI and Blockchain in LNG Supply Chain and LogisticsDay 2 - Theme 3: Decarbonization and CHGs EmissionsThe Summit will count on 20+ expert speakers from well-known organizations like Harvey Gulf International Marine, EIC (Energy Industries Council), Cameron Parish Port, Harbor & Terminal District, Mexico Pacific Limited, LISCR, Texas LNG Holdings LLC, Alder Midstream, LLC, Puget LNG, Osaka Gas USA and many more.Network (in person) with key industry players from leading companies in the field and find answers to pressing questions from within the industry.Key topicsContemporary Regulatory Outlook and Trends – USA and GlobalEPC – New Entrants, Pricing and Contracts – (Risk Mitigation – Planning and Execution)Automation and Digitalization for Downstream Market DevelopmentAI and Blockchain for LNG – Trading, Sourcing, Procurement, Supervision, High Performance, Compliance and DataFoolproof digitalized Industrial cybersecurity (cyber attacks and cyber threats)For details please visit lng-usa.com.