Wisdom Launches Virtual Trainings - Marks the Beginning with an Insightful Session on Navigating and Succeeding in the Chinese eCommerce Market

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Marking the beginning of virtual trainings, Wisdom announces China eCommerce Masterclass: Enhance Your Chinese eCommerce Opportunities which focuses on educating and inspiring brand builders from around the world to take advantage of the Chinese market, the only economy in the world that has recovered in the post-COVID era.The 3-hour training will be delivered by Sharon Gai, Director of Global Key Accounts, Alibaba Group, to help companies with frameworks to kickstart the launch of their brand in China. The interactive format of the session will further enhance the learning experience.Key Topics:How to sell online in ChinaHow to leverage internet platforms in China to market your brandConsumer shopper behaviour in China and what shoppers are buying onlineDifferences between western and eastern eCommerceHow to build a Tmall storeHow to use the tools in Tmall to market your brandWhere to find other resources as a brand in ChinaChina eCommerce Masterclass will be an excellent opportunity for brand owners and professionals working in the eCommerce or digital marketing space to enhance their knowledge and refine their strategies for making a positive impact in the market.For more information please visit wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass