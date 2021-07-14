Wisdom Launches Virtual Trainings - Marks the Beginning with an Insightful Session on Navigating and Succeeding in the Chinese eCommerce Market
With a vision to help businesses achieve greater heights of success, Wisdom adds a new segment to their services - Virtual Trainings. Aimed at assisting individuals and organizations in reaching their goals through structured learning experiences, the training sessions will bring experts from leading global organizations to share insights, knowledge, and success formulas on a vast range of subjects across multiple industries.
London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Marking the beginning of virtual trainings, Wisdom announces China eCommerce Masterclass: Enhance Your Chinese eCommerce Opportunities which focuses on educating and inspiring brand builders from around the world to take advantage of the Chinese market, the only economy in the world that has recovered in the post-COVID era.
The 3-hour training will be delivered by Sharon Gai, Director of Global Key Accounts, Alibaba Group, to help companies with frameworks to kickstart the launch of their brand in China. The interactive format of the session will further enhance the learning experience.
Key Topics:
How to sell online in China
How to leverage internet platforms in China to market your brand
Consumer shopper behaviour in China and what shoppers are buying online
Differences between western and eastern eCommerce
How to build a Tmall store
How to use the tools in Tmall to market your brand
Where to find other resources as a brand in China
China eCommerce Masterclass will be an excellent opportunity for brand owners and professionals working in the eCommerce or digital marketing space to enhance their knowledge and refine their strategies for making a positive impact in the market.
For more information please visit wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass
The 3-hour training will be delivered by Sharon Gai, Director of Global Key Accounts, Alibaba Group, to help companies with frameworks to kickstart the launch of their brand in China. The interactive format of the session will further enhance the learning experience.
Key Topics:
How to sell online in China
How to leverage internet platforms in China to market your brand
Consumer shopper behaviour in China and what shoppers are buying online
Differences between western and eastern eCommerce
How to build a Tmall store
How to use the tools in Tmall to market your brand
Where to find other resources as a brand in China
China eCommerce Masterclass will be an excellent opportunity for brand owners and professionals working in the eCommerce or digital marketing space to enhance their knowledge and refine their strategies for making a positive impact in the market.
For more information please visit wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass
Contact
Wisdom EventsContact
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass/
Ana Fariña
+37052080458
https://wisdom.events/training/ecommerce-masterclass/
Categories