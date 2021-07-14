Wisdom Launches Virtual Trainings - Marks the Beginning with an Insightful Session on Navigating and Succeeding in the Chinese eCommerce Market

With a vision to help businesses achieve greater heights of success, Wisdom adds a new segment to their services - Virtual Trainings. Aimed at assisting individuals and organizations in reaching their goals through structured learning experiences, the training sessions will bring experts from leading global organizations to share insights, knowledge, and success formulas on a vast range of subjects across multiple industries.