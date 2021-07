Hear Key Sessions on Wearable Devices for Monitoring and Remote Diagnostics

London, United Kingdom, July 14, 2021 --( PR.com )-- In light of the global pandemic, experts from academia and industry will discuss the role that biosensors have played in the response against COVID-19 at the upcoming Medical Wearables for Biosensors Conference this October.You can view the two-day agenda and speaker programme on the event website:www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom3Wearable Devices For Monitoring and Remote DiagnosticsBringing medical wearables into people’s homes• What elements do you need to master to operate a medical wearable ecosystem• An outlook into sustainability and connectivity the meaning of data analyses and illustration• The business case challenges for new wearable devices• The next steps for providing increased availability of medical wearables for patientsAndreas Caduff, Strategic Advisory Board, Digital Medicine SocietyConnected health value creation• Connected health and devices examples• Design thinking and value creation• Lessons learned, challenges and opportunitiesDavid Braun, Global Head of Connected Health and Devices, Merck GroupWearable remote patient monitoring to explore brain-heart links• American Heart Association’s health technologies and innovation initiative• Examining connections between heart and brain health for dementia and Alzheimer’s disease research• How AI and computer analytics are being to monitor early behaviours leading to chronic diseases• How passive data collection can enable more sustainable and diverse studies in the futureRhoda Au, Professor, Anatomy and Neurobiology and Neurology, Boston University School of MedicineVijaya Kolachalama, Assistant Professor, Medicine & Computer Science, Boston University School of MedicineOpportunity and challenges of sensor-based digital outcome assessments in neuroscience• Current gaps and unmet need in clinical outcome measure / patient monitoring in neurology• The opportunity to leverage smart sensing and mobile technology• Biogen’s vision in the future of digital outcome assessmentsChristine Guo, Head of Scientific Innovation, Biogen Digital Health, BiogenRegistration is live on the website and a saving of £100 is available for bookings made before 31st August 2021. Register online www.biosensors-medical-wear.com/prcom3Proudly Sponsored by Celanese and in partnership with Medical Design Briefs#SMiBiosensorsContact Information:For media enquiries contact Jinna Sidhu on Tel: +44 (0)20 7827 6088 / Email:hsidhu@smi-online.co.ukAbout SMi Group:Established since 1993, the SMi Group is a global event-production company that specializes in Business-to-Business Conferences, Workshops, Masterclasses and online Communities. We create and deliver events in the Defence, Security, Energy, Utilities, Finance and Pharmaceutical industries. We pride ourselves on having access to the world’s most forward-thinking opinion leaders and visionaries, allowing us to bring our communities together to Learn, Engage, Share and Network. More iformation can be found at http://www.smi-online.co.uk