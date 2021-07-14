The Philadelphia International Music Festival Returns to the Main Line for In-Person Summer Classical Music Training
PIMF staff and students celebrate a successful and inspiring return to in-person summer music camp and look forward to July's second session.
Philadelphia, PA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- After more than a year of shifting its world-renowned instrumental music programs online and expanding them to a year-round schedule during the COVID-19 pandemic, The Philadelphia International Music Festival has resumed its in-person summer model while retaining its popular online option. It completed its first 2021 session of intensive classical music training in a sleepover summer camp format from June 19 through July 2, 2021 at the campus of the Valley Forge Military Academy and College in Wayne, PA, and is preparing for its second session July 17 through July 30, 2021.
“PIMF was a breath of fresh air for me, and I loved every second of it,” said first-time camper, 17-year-old French horn player Elizabeth “E.J.” Ferrara of Princeton, NJ. “This was my first opportunity in over a year to share my love of music with others. My favorite part was that everyone was as in love with music as I was. My roommate and I even woke up to a different orchestral piece every morning as our alarm.”
“What a joy to remove the screens and bring these talented young musicians together again!” exclaims PIMF President Sandy Marcucci. “While we had to cap enrollment to allow for distancing and our international students aren’t able to travel from overseas yet, we have been excited and thrilled beyond measure to experience the camaraderie, the fun, the sheer humanity of making music and memories together in person.”
With stringent COVID screening and monitoring protocols in place, PIMF was able to offer its training program to 110 residential as well as day campers.
PIMF faculty includes 25 members of The Philadelphia Orchestra, who work with students in individual and group lessons and master classes, and inspire them in faculty recitals.
PIMF’s second summer session July 17-30, 2021 includes High School and Middle School Symphony Orchestra programs and a junior orchestra program for ages 8 through 10, as well as College Audition Preparation Camp. Limited openings are still available in all programs.
ABOUT The Philadelphia International Music Festival:
The Philadelphia International Music Festival (PIMF) is a resident summer music program directed by Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin of The Philadelphia Orchestra, offering student musicians from around the world the unique opportunity of spending up to four weeks immersed in music education and performance training with members of the world-renowned Philadelphia Orchestra.
Since March 2020, PIMF’s new platform PIMFOnline.org has been filling the training void for social-distancing music students with Master Classes taught by members of The Philadelphia Orchestra including: PIMF Artistic Director Kimberly Fisher, Principal Second Violin; David Kim, Concertmaster; Hai-Ye Ni, Principal Cellist; Ricardo Morales, Principal Clarinet; Boris Allakverdyan, Principal Clarinet, Los Angeles Philharmonic; and many others. As of June, 2021, PIMF is offering summer camp programs both online - at pimfonline.org - and live on Philadelphia’s prestigious Main Line.
For more information on PIMF, visit philadelphiamusicfestival.org, call (856) 875-6816, “like” the Philadelphia International Music Camp & Festival on Facebook, follow @pimfmusiccamp on Instagram and Twitter, and visit the Philadelphia International Music Festival YouTube Channel for performance videos from previous festival seasons.
