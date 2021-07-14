Announcing "Electric Thursdays" Electric Bike Rentals for the Cost of a Regular Two-Wheel Bike Rental Every Thursday
Indianapolis, IN, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Wheel Fun Rentals is excited to announce the launch of their “Electric Thursdays” e-bike rental discount program in Indianapolis and Louisville. Each Thursday throughout the summer season, guests can rent an electric bike for the price of a regular, human-powered multi-speed bike. Wheel Fun Rentals’ new promotion gives riders an economical way to tryout an e-bike at up to 50% off the regular price.
The “Electric Thursdays” discount is available every Thursday through September 2021 and allows guests to try an e-bike for the cost of a regular two-wheel bike rental. Regularly $20 an hour, the discounted electric bike rentals start at $13 per hour on Thursdays with half-day rentals at a deep discount as well. Electric bike riders must be 16 years of age or older, and minors must be with an adult 18 years of age or older to sign rental waiver. All riders of electric bikes must wear a helmet; helmets are provided free with rental.
"With 'fun' as our middle name, we like to see people moving, pedaling, and enjoying the great outdoors,” said Marc Dixon, Wheel Fun Rentals' General Manager. “Our ‘Electric Thursdays’ promotion is a great way for locals and visitors to see Indy and Louisville by e-bike and spend a relaxing afternoon sight-seeing without breaking a sweat.”
The “Electric Thursdays” promotion is perfect opportunity to take a self-guided bike tour. The Indianapolis Self-Guided e-Bike Tour takes riders along the Canal Walk, past the NCAA Hall of Champions, to Veterans Memorial Plaza, and more. In Louisville, riders will glide past Louisville Slugger Field, Churchill Downs, and more, with an optional route over the Big 4 Bridge. Both tours include a half-day e-bike rental, helmet, a bike bag for personal belongings, and a map with turn-by-turn directions and points of interest.
To get the “Electric Thursdays” e-bike discount, visitors must mention the program and present a printed or online coupon to the rental clerk. Digital coupons are available on the “Discounts” page of the Wheel Fun Rentals location website they plan to visit, URLs listed below.
Wheel Fun Rentals at Waterfront Park, Louisville visit: wheelfunrentals.com/louisville.
Wheel Fun Rentals at White River State Park, Indianapolis visit: wheelfunrentals.com/indy-bikes.
Eagle Creek Outfitters by Wheel Fun Rentals, Indianapolis visit: eaglecreek-outfitters.com.
Media Contact: Marc Dixon • (317) 908-8984 • marc@317outfitters.com
About Wheel Fun Rentals
Founded in 1987, Wheel Fun Rentals started with four wheel Surrey cycles, evolved into specialty bike rentals and bike tours, and now offers recreational rentals of all kinds from more than 100 outlets in 16 states. Specializing in unique bikes and tours, Wheel Fun Rentals has been offering clean, healthy family fun and affordable outdoor entertainment to nearly 3 million customers annually from city and state parks, resorts, and retail outlets through corporate locations and franchised territories. For more information about Wheel Fun Rentals please visit www.wheelfunrentals.com or call 805-650-7770. Follow Wheel Fun Rentals: @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Facebook, @WheelFunRentalsOfficial on Instagram, and @WheelFunRentals on Twitter.
