Loveforce International Releases New Singles About Reincarnation and the Power of Dance
Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Ami Cannon and A Prophet Among Us.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 16th, Loveforce will release two new digital singles. The two new singles will be by Ami Cannon and A Prophet Among Us. One of the two songs focusses on reincarnation. The other focusses on the power of dance. Loveforce International will also giveaway the digital version of a book in honor of the two new singles.
The new song by Ami Cannon is “Once I Knew You.” The arrangement and acoustic instrumentation are in the tradition of a classic easy listening Pop song. The lyrical theme is about reincarnation and the inter-relatedness of souls from one life to another.
The new digital single by A Prophet Among Us, “Move Your Feet To The Beat” is arranged as a modern rock song, with an electric guitar, bass, drum kit and synthesizer with a danceable beat. The lyric theme of the song is about the power of dance to make the pressure of daily life fade into the background.
The book being given away is the e-book version of Classic Children’s Stories You’ve Likely Never Heard by author Dr. Goose. The book features children’s stories with an international flair including a story about a prince that wants to answer an important question, a kingdom in trouble, a spider talking about a savior and a little boy trying to save the world from outer space invaders. Both the English and Spanish (Historias clásicas para niños Que usted probablemente nunca oído) e-book versions will be given away.
“Both of this week’s singles have solid arrangements and instrumentation but the lyrics are truly beyond most songs from their genres. Both of these titles are in keeping with our tradition of offering music that goes beyond boundaries and gives the listener more than they would otherwise expect,” said Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Because both of these singles are kid friendly and because we want children to reach beyond boundaries, we are giving away a Children’s Book in honor of these two new singles,” he continued.
Both versions of the e-book will available as giveaways worldwide on Amazon exclusively on Friday, July 16th only. The two new digital singles will be released to: iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, please contact Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
