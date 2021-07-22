Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC Honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. - Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized
Mansfield, OH, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC of Mansfield, Ohio has been honored as a Woman of the Month for June 2021 by P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) for her outstanding contributions and achievements in the fields of healthcare and consulting. Each month, P.O.W.E.R. features women to represent their professions and industries due to their expertise and success in their chosen specialty.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
Ellen A. Hughes has over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena. She has been the president of her own consulting business, Hughes Consulting, for the past two years and is a clinical process consultant. Ellen is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. She specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings. Ellen focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College School of Nursing and her B.S.N. in Nursing Sciences at Bowling Green State University in 1978. Ms. Hughes also teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen Hughes is a member of ASHRM and APIC. Previously, she worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years where she served as HIIN coordinator & manager of the OHA Clinical Observation Program and in other positions. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and RVing.
“It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white. Be change and be love!”- Ellen A. Hughes
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
About Ellen A. Hughes, RN, ACA, LNC
Ellen A. Hughes has over 45 years’ experience in the healthcare arena. She has been the president of her own consulting business, Hughes Consulting, for the past two years and is a clinical process consultant. Ellen is responsible for consulting in clinical process improvement for Ohio hospitals and risk management/claims adjustment for professional liability for a number of healthcare systems and related companies. She specializes in the culture of change and the sustainability of change in healthcare settings. Ellen focuses on improvement projects, the elimination of HAI’s, patient safety, and organizational effectiveness.
Ellen earned her R.N. at Providence College School of Nursing and her B.S.N. in Nursing Sciences at Bowling Green State University in 1978. Ms. Hughes also teaches legal principals and risk management for professors, nurses, and defense attorneys at several local colleges.
Ellen Hughes is a member of ASHRM and APIC. Previously, she worked for the Ohio Hospital Association for 12 years where she served as HIIN coordinator & manager of the OHA Clinical Observation Program and in other positions. In her spare time, she enjoys writing and RVing.
“It is my firm belief that healthcare is a constantly evolving and improving world. If you are not part of the change, you are only seeing the world in black and white. Be change and be love!”- Ellen A. Hughes
About P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized) and Powerwoe.com
P.O.W.E.R.-Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized is an organization and an online community. P.O.W.E.R. Magazine is a digital and exclusive print magazine featuring celebrities and everyday hardworking professional women. Our mission is to provide a powerful network of women who will mentor, inspire, and empower each other to be the best they can be. Through our valuable services and collaborating with like-minded professionals, our members can potentially gain the recognition and exposure they deserve, as well as obtain knowledge from those who have already achieved success.
Contact
P.O.W.E.R. (Professional Organization of Women of Excellence Recognized)Contact
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
S. K. Koop
516-365-3222
www.powerwoe.com
Ellen Gold
Categories