Axiomtek Presents an Ultra-Compact Fanless Embedded Computer for Applications in Warehouse Automation and Intelligent Manufacturing – eBOX565
The eBOX565 is Axiomtek’s latest and most advanced compact fanless embedded computer. The new system’s compact dimensions and durability make it the ideal candidate for space-constrained applications in factory or machine automation.
City of Industry, CA, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, recently announced the release of the eBOX565. The eBOX565 is an advanced compact fanless embedded computer powered by the onboard 8th generation Intel® Core™ i5-8365UE or the Celeron® 4305UE processor (codename: Whisky Lake-U). The reliable embedded box computer is able to operate in diverse industrial environments, supporting 9V to 36V DC wide voltage input and a wide temperature range of -10°C to +50°C. The new system’s compact dimensions and durability make it the ideal candidate for space-constrained applications in factory or machine automation, such as in-cabinet equipment computers, collaborative robots, and industrial IoT gateways.
The eBOX565 features one 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slot with up to 32GB of system memory. Additionally, it offers an array of I/O options, including two RS-232/422/485 ports, two Gigabit LAN ports, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI, one DisplayPort++, one AT/ATX quick switch, one ATX power switch, and two antenna openings for WLAN and WWAN usage. The eBOX565 supports one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi module and one 2.5" SATA HDD drive bay for additional storage. Moreover, the fanless box PC has one phoenix type VDC power input connector with over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage protection (UVP) and short current protection (SCP). Its flexible mounting options include wall mount, VESA mount and DIN-rail mount.
The latest fanless embedded system supports Axiomtek’s AXView software, allowing users to effortlessly manage and monitor connected devices remotely. The eBOX565 runs on both Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.
“The Intel® Whisky Lake-U-based eBOX565 provides high performance, power-efficiency, and extensive I/O configurability in a small form factor that greatly simplifies deployment,” says Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The eBOX565 adopts a vibration/shock-resistant design - up to 50G shock and 3Grms vibration endurance - making it capable of functioning in various field applications. In addition, the embedded computer supports two independent 4K Ultra HD displays via DisplayPort++ and HDMI for multi-display applications. The eBOX565 offers true customer value.”
Axiomtek’s eBOX565 will be available for purchase in August 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features Include:
- 8th generation Intel® Core™ and Celeron® processor onboard (Whisky Lake-U)
- One M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi module
- 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, max. up to 32GB
- 2 GbE LAN and 2 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports
- Supports DisplayPort++ and HDMI for dual independent displays
- Multiple mounting designs: Wall mount, DIN-rail and VESA mount
- 9 to 36 VDC wide range power input
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designer/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks and touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation and energy.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern Regional Headquarters, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
The eBOX565 features one 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM slot with up to 32GB of system memory. Additionally, it offers an array of I/O options, including two RS-232/422/485 ports, two Gigabit LAN ports, two USB 3.1 Gen2 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, one HDMI, one DisplayPort++, one AT/ATX quick switch, one ATX power switch, and two antenna openings for WLAN and WWAN usage. The eBOX565 supports one M.2 Key E 2230 slot for Wi-Fi module and one 2.5" SATA HDD drive bay for additional storage. Moreover, the fanless box PC has one phoenix type VDC power input connector with over-voltage protection (OVP), under-voltage protection (UVP) and short current protection (SCP). Its flexible mounting options include wall mount, VESA mount and DIN-rail mount.
The latest fanless embedded system supports Axiomtek’s AXView software, allowing users to effortlessly manage and monitor connected devices remotely. The eBOX565 runs on both Windows® 10 IoT and Linux operating systems.
“The Intel® Whisky Lake-U-based eBOX565 provides high performance, power-efficiency, and extensive I/O configurability in a small form factor that greatly simplifies deployment,” says Janney Lee, a product manager of the Embedded Systems Division at Axiomtek. “The eBOX565 adopts a vibration/shock-resistant design - up to 50G shock and 3Grms vibration endurance - making it capable of functioning in various field applications. In addition, the embedded computer supports two independent 4K Ultra HD displays via DisplayPort++ and HDMI for multi-display applications. The eBOX565 offers true customer value.”
Axiomtek’s eBOX565 will be available for purchase in August 2021. For more product information or customization services, please visit their website at us.axiomtek.com or contact them by email at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features Include:
- 8th generation Intel® Core™ and Celeron® processor onboard (Whisky Lake-U)
- One M.2 Key E 2230 for Wi-Fi module
- 260-pin DDR4-2400 SO-DIMM, max. up to 32GB
- 2 GbE LAN and 2 USB 3.1 Gen2 ports
- Supports DisplayPort++ and HDMI for dual independent displays
- Multiple mounting designs: Wall mount, DIN-rail and VESA mount
- 9 to 36 VDC wide range power input
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd., established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designer/manufacturers of industrial computer products. Axiomtek designs and manufactures a wide range of industrial computer solutions such as single board computers, embedded systems, IoT gateway devices, digital signage, network appliances, gaming, retail/POS/Kiosks and touch panel computers for different industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation and energy.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration, logistics and a wide range of services including design assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern Regional Headquarters, has added a high level of expertise in COTS integration, design engineering, and a variety of value-added services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities.
As a Titanium member of the Intel® Internet of Things Solutions Alliance, Axiomtek continuously develops and delivers cutting edge solutions based on the latest Intel® platforms.
Contact
AxiomtekContact
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Larry Wu
1-888-462-9466
us.axiomtek.com
Categories