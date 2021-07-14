Harris County Public Library's Authorama 2021: Thrills, Chills and a Little Local Flavor
Harris County Public Library’s Virtual Author Series Returns for 2021.
Houston, TX, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Harris County Public Library’s summer Authorama returns for its second year, July 26 – 29. Authorama is a diverse author talk series featuring compelling, top-flight writers of books for adults, young adults and children presented online.
Authorama 2021 writers include National Book Critics Circle Award winner Yaa Gyasi, thriller master Megan Miranda, NYT bestselling Young Adult novelist David Yoon, beloved children’s book author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds and a trio of Harris County Public Library (HCPL) staff members who also happen to be published authors. Caroline Kepnes, author of Hidden Bodies, YOU, and You Love Me, upon which the highly bingeable NETFLIX series YOU starring Penn Badgley is based will wrap up HCPL’s Authorama 2021 on July 29.
“Last year, Authorama was born of necessity with the pandemic shuttering all of our libraries just as Summer Reading was about to kick-off,” said Jennifer Schwartz, HCPL’s Senior Manager for Program Services, “but it was so popular with audiences and authors alike, we felt we had to make it annual event.”
In 2020, over seven thousand viewers tuned in for Authorama’s surprisingly intimate, endlessly compelling conversations. Topics ranged from the writing life to community and social activism and all points in between. This year promises more audience interaction with the authors. Each presentation will be followed by an audience Q&A.
“What is great about this format is that audiences become real partners in the program,” said Schwartz, “They ask great questions and the authors really feed off the audience’s enthusiasm.”
All HCPL Authorama 2021 programs will be presented live, free of charge on Facebook Live and HCPL’s YouTube Channel @harriscountypl.
On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM will feature Ghanaian American author Yaa Gyasi’s first novel, Homegoing won the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Best First Book Award and the PEN/Hemingway Prize. She will discuss Homegoing and her follow-up novel Transcendent Kingdom with former Houston Poet Laureate and author, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton.
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM will showcase Authorama Live, with the Authors of Maxy Survives the Hurricane / Maxy sobrevive el huracan. Houston’s own Arte Público Press presents authors Ricia Anne Chansky and Yarelis Marcial Acevedo, for a fun and engaging story time event! For kids and families.
Authors of HCPL will take stage Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM. HCPL staff members and published authors Amy Campbell, Molly McGinty and Selenia Paz discuss what inspired them to write, their process and more.
With blockbuster novels All the Missing Girls, The Perfect Stranger and Reese Witherspoon's Book Club pick The Last House Guest, Megan Miranda has established herself as a master of suspense. She is celebrating the release of her riveting new novel Such A Quiet Place with a live and lively conversation with fellow award-winning novelist Elle Cosimano on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:00 PM.
Bestselling author of Frankly In Love, David Yoon, will discuss his latest YA novel, Super Fake Love Song and answer all your questions on Wednesday, July 28th at 5 PM.
Join bestselling children’s book author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds for this fun and informative event for kids and fans of all ages. He will read from his work, demonstrate his illustrations, and engage with the audience in a live Q&A on Thursday, July 29 at 5:00 PM.
Caroline Kepnes will talk about You Love Me, the highly anticipated next installment of her hit You series and the blockbuster Netflix show based on it. Audience Q&A will follow the talk, and we will be giving away books to a few lucky participants on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 PM.
About Harris County Public Library:
The Harris County Public Library (HCPL) mission is to provide information and resources to enrich lives and strengthen communities through innovative services within and beyond our walls. The Library has an annual circulation of over 10 million items and is a network of 26 community-focused branch libraries is committed to providing excellent customer service, strong collections, and cutting-edge information technology for the 21st Century. Visit www.hcpl.net for more information .
About HCPL’s Centennial Year of the Library:
Because the HCPL Centennial is as much about celebrating the communities the people of Harris County have built and continue to nurture around their libraries, HCPL has made sure to include its patrons and supporters, in the festivities. There are lots of ways for you to get involved including the HCPL Digital Archive, an online collection of historic photos, documents, and other materials that trace the history of Harris County Public Library and the people of Harris County, and Centennial Stories where you can share your personal library experiences. Throughout the year, HCPL will have special online events highlighting the decades of its history with lots of great music and videos written, produced, and performed by HCPL staff. Of course, the library will be recommending terrific books to read, movies to watch, and music to listen to. Visit www.hcpl.net/about/centennial for more information.
Authorama 2021 writers include National Book Critics Circle Award winner Yaa Gyasi, thriller master Megan Miranda, NYT bestselling Young Adult novelist David Yoon, beloved children’s book author/illustrator Peter H. Reynolds and a trio of Harris County Public Library (HCPL) staff members who also happen to be published authors. Caroline Kepnes, author of Hidden Bodies, YOU, and You Love Me, upon which the highly bingeable NETFLIX series YOU starring Penn Badgley is based will wrap up HCPL’s Authorama 2021 on July 29.
“Last year, Authorama was born of necessity with the pandemic shuttering all of our libraries just as Summer Reading was about to kick-off,” said Jennifer Schwartz, HCPL’s Senior Manager for Program Services, “but it was so popular with audiences and authors alike, we felt we had to make it annual event.”
In 2020, over seven thousand viewers tuned in for Authorama’s surprisingly intimate, endlessly compelling conversations. Topics ranged from the writing life to community and social activism and all points in between. This year promises more audience interaction with the authors. Each presentation will be followed by an audience Q&A.
“What is great about this format is that audiences become real partners in the program,” said Schwartz, “They ask great questions and the authors really feed off the audience’s enthusiasm.”
All HCPL Authorama 2021 programs will be presented live, free of charge on Facebook Live and HCPL’s YouTube Channel @harriscountypl.
On Monday, July 26, 2021 at 7:00 PM will feature Ghanaian American author Yaa Gyasi’s first novel, Homegoing won the National Book Critics Circle’s John Leonard Best First Book Award and the PEN/Hemingway Prize. She will discuss Homegoing and her follow-up novel Transcendent Kingdom with former Houston Poet Laureate and author, Deborah D.E.E.P Mouton.
Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM will showcase Authorama Live, with the Authors of Maxy Survives the Hurricane / Maxy sobrevive el huracan. Houston’s own Arte Público Press presents authors Ricia Anne Chansky and Yarelis Marcial Acevedo, for a fun and engaging story time event! For kids and families.
Authors of HCPL will take stage Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at 7:00 PM. HCPL staff members and published authors Amy Campbell, Molly McGinty and Selenia Paz discuss what inspired them to write, their process and more.
With blockbuster novels All the Missing Girls, The Perfect Stranger and Reese Witherspoon's Book Club pick The Last House Guest, Megan Miranda has established herself as a master of suspense. She is celebrating the release of her riveting new novel Such A Quiet Place with a live and lively conversation with fellow award-winning novelist Elle Cosimano on Wednesday, July 28 at 7:00 PM.
Bestselling author of Frankly In Love, David Yoon, will discuss his latest YA novel, Super Fake Love Song and answer all your questions on Wednesday, July 28th at 5 PM.
Join bestselling children’s book author and illustrator Peter H. Reynolds for this fun and informative event for kids and fans of all ages. He will read from his work, demonstrate his illustrations, and engage with the audience in a live Q&A on Thursday, July 29 at 5:00 PM.
Caroline Kepnes will talk about You Love Me, the highly anticipated next installment of her hit You series and the blockbuster Netflix show based on it. Audience Q&A will follow the talk, and we will be giving away books to a few lucky participants on Thursday, July 29 at 7:00 PM.
About Harris County Public Library:
The Harris County Public Library (HCPL) mission is to provide information and resources to enrich lives and strengthen communities through innovative services within and beyond our walls. The Library has an annual circulation of over 10 million items and is a network of 26 community-focused branch libraries is committed to providing excellent customer service, strong collections, and cutting-edge information technology for the 21st Century. Visit www.hcpl.net for more information .
About HCPL’s Centennial Year of the Library:
Because the HCPL Centennial is as much about celebrating the communities the people of Harris County have built and continue to nurture around their libraries, HCPL has made sure to include its patrons and supporters, in the festivities. There are lots of ways for you to get involved including the HCPL Digital Archive, an online collection of historic photos, documents, and other materials that trace the history of Harris County Public Library and the people of Harris County, and Centennial Stories where you can share your personal library experiences. Throughout the year, HCPL will have special online events highlighting the decades of its history with lots of great music and videos written, produced, and performed by HCPL staff. Of course, the library will be recommending terrific books to read, movies to watch, and music to listen to. Visit www.hcpl.net/about/centennial for more information.
Contact
Harris County Public LibraryContact
Nancy Hu
832-703-9949
www.hcpl.net
Nancy Hu
832-703-9949
www.hcpl.net
Categories