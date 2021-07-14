Versasec Joins FIDO Alliance to Strengthen Passwordless Authentication Standards
Versasec joins many of its partners in helping bring open standards and reduce reliance on user passwords.
Austin, TX, July 14, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Versasec, a leader in credential management systems (CMS), today announced it has joined the FIDO Alliance, an open industry association whose mission is to create authentication standards so the world can reduce its reliance on passwords.
As a member of the FIDO Alliance, Versasec will help work toward changing the nature of authentication with open standards that are more secure than passwords and one-time passwords (OTPs). The goal is to provide much more secure options that are simpler and easier for service providers to deploy and manage.
Versasec has been very involved with FIDO for many years and many of its closest partners are important contributors to the Alliance. Joining the group now makes sense for Versasec, as CEO Joakim Thorén explained.
“As the FIDO Alliance has grown, its focus has moved beyond consumer authentication to now include enterprise customers with the FIDO2 authentication protocol. We feel we can add a lot of value to the discussion and contribute to creating a true enterprise credential that supports many options beyond website logon,” Thorén said. “There are so many advantages with hardware-based multi-factor authentication in enterprise environments, and we’ll be working with the Alliance to ensure they are recognized.”
Joerg Dettmann, Versasec’s CTO added, “As a company, we joined the Alliance because we passionately believe in the standard, and we are committed to supporting it in our products in the best possible ways. We fully believe in the value of the open standards aspect of FIDO, and are excited to contribute.”
Beyond its technical contributions, as a FIDO Alliance member, Versasec will participate in forums and discussions, solicit feedback on its identity and access management products under development, and participate in FIDO Alliance events and activities.
Resources
- Versasec Technology Partners: https://versasec.com/company/techno-partners
- FIDO Members: https://fidoalliance.org/members/
- Versasec Supported Credentials: https://versasec.com/products/supported-smart-cards
- vSEC:CMS Product Suite: https://versasec.com/products/vsec-cms
About Versasec
Versasec is the leading provider of state-of-the-art highly secure passwordless identity and access management solutions. With its flagship product, vSEC:CMS, Versasec eases the deployment of physical and virtual smart cards for enterprises of any size. Versasec's solutions enable its customers to securely authenticate, issue and manage user credentials more cost effectively than other solutions on the market.
Versasec maintains its mission of providing solutions that are affordable and easy to integrate, coupled with first-class support, maintenance, and training. Versasec customers include HSBC, IMF, eBay, Northrup Grumman, EDAG, Hornbach, Raiffeisen Bank, SPGroup, Sunrise Regional Health, Banque Du Liban, Swiss Mobiliar, Cleveland Clinic, SERCO, KNPC and Sandia National Labs. Versasec has offices in Sweden, Dubai, Kuala Lumpur, Egypt, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany.
Versasec's products and services can be purchased and delivered worldwide through an extensive reseller network and via the Versasec website: https://versasec.com.
