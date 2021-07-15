Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Phoenix Office on Their 35th Anniversary
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 35th anniversary of the opening of the company's office in Phoenix, Arizona.
Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.
The Phoenix branch first opened its doors in 1986. The office also covers multiple metro areas outside of Phoenix, including Tucson, Albuquerque, New Mexico and Las Vegas, Nevada.
"This market has gone through quite a few changes over the years," said General Manager Mike Lena. "While a good portion of it is dedicated to the defense industry, the balance has followed a familiar trend in the electronics industry, with many local OEMs outsourcing their manufacturing outside the region. This dramatic change in the customer landscape has forced the industry to adapt, but the Future team has not only remained a major player in the market, but its growth has outpaced that of the market."
Lena said that the Phoenix branch has succeeded by leveraging the strength of Future Electronics. "The commitment to servicing customers design needs and its ability to manage customers business across the globe has been the key," Lena said. "As the industry grows and evolves, you can count on the Future Phoenix team to be there, leading the way."
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
