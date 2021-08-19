Crane Warning System Atlanta Offers Top-of-the-Line Crane Safety Technology to Construction Sites Across the United States
National Distributor of Crane Safety Instrumentation Helps Keep Construction Sites Safe All Over the United States
Canton, GA, August 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Construction sites are one of the least safe working environments across the United States, with most private workplace injuries happening. The Bureau of Labor also estimates that 1 in every four construction workers has been injured on the job, with quite a few being severe or life-changing injuries. Within the construction world, crane accidents and injuries are often much more dangerous and more likely to be fatal due to the altitude at which they work and the weight of the loads they usually carry.
Cranes accidents are most likely to occur due to worker errors, miscalculations, or working in bad weather conditions rather than crane malfunctions. To combat the accident-prone problems in the industry, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has been a provider of various crane safety systems and warning systems that can reduce the amount of human error that goes into crane functionality.
A spokesperson from the distribution company stated, “With the biggest issue with crane accidents being human error, it’s imperative to provide solutions that address that issue. Aside from training, our safety systems help crane operators manage the things such as loads and overloads, keep an eye out for bad weather conditions, and even prevent mistakes like damaging the crane by lifting the hook too quickly. Our products make it easier for the operators to do their job and assist them when a problem comes up.”
Their most popular warning systems include crane load moment indicators, wind speed anemometers, camera systems to provide optimal visual access to the cranes, and even safety equipment like two-way radios that work well at high altitudes at which crane operators are often working.
About the Company
Crane Warning System Atlanta is a crane safety instrumentation and service provider for products created by RaycoWylie and has been doing so since 2001. They provide different construction sites across the United States with technologically advanced indicator systems and safety equipment. They also pride themselves on providing budget-friendly options for their clients’ safety needs.
Cranes accidents are most likely to occur due to worker errors, miscalculations, or working in bad weather conditions rather than crane malfunctions. To combat the accident-prone problems in the industry, Crane Warning Systems Atlanta has been a provider of various crane safety systems and warning systems that can reduce the amount of human error that goes into crane functionality.
A spokesperson from the distribution company stated, “With the biggest issue with crane accidents being human error, it’s imperative to provide solutions that address that issue. Aside from training, our safety systems help crane operators manage the things such as loads and overloads, keep an eye out for bad weather conditions, and even prevent mistakes like damaging the crane by lifting the hook too quickly. Our products make it easier for the operators to do their job and assist them when a problem comes up.”
Their most popular warning systems include crane load moment indicators, wind speed anemometers, camera systems to provide optimal visual access to the cranes, and even safety equipment like two-way radios that work well at high altitudes at which crane operators are often working.
About the Company
Crane Warning System Atlanta is a crane safety instrumentation and service provider for products created by RaycoWylie and has been doing so since 2001. They provide different construction sites across the United States with technologically advanced indicator systems and safety equipment. They also pride themselves on providing budget-friendly options for their clients’ safety needs.
Contact
Crane Warning Systems AtlantaContact
Jeff Beardsley
770-888-8083
https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/
Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Highway,
Suite No 110-376
Canton, GA 30115, United States
Jeff Beardsley
770-888-8083
https://www.cranewarningsystemsatlanta.com/
Address: 6175 Hickory Flat Highway,
Suite No 110-376
Canton, GA 30115, United States
Categories