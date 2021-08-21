Valley Relocation & Storage is Now Helping Businesses Get Their Security Deposit Back
The professional moving company is now offering lite maintenance service as part of their business relocation and moving services
Concord, CA, August 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- A successful move requires the proper skillset and resources to ensure all business items to be moved are transported on time and in one piece. However, the process can be made secure and successful with the right professional moving company.
Valley Relocation & Storage is a full-service moving based operating in San Francisco, San Jose, and Sacramento. Their range of commercial relocation services covers hotels & restaurants, IT data centers, financial institutions, and much more. They’ve further strengthened their moving services by offering lite maintenance services to help businesses get their security deposit back.
When it comes to business relocations, the company’s skilled team carries out efficient technology relocation such as IT equipment moving and many other services in an environmentally friendly manner. The company is committed to donating recyclable items and offers fantastic E-waste disposal services.
While discussing the company’s services, a representative stated, “As a company, we aim to bring about reliability and transparency to the moving, relocation, and storage process for businesses customers. We understand the meticulous nature of the moving process and ensure our customers experience ultimate ease and convenience with our services. From domestic & international shipping to commercial moves, we do it all. Our team of professional movers is equipped with the training and expertise to make your move successful and secure.”
The team at Valley Relocation & Storage is excelling in moving local businesses in and about the state of California, as well as out of state and ensures the customer’s property is taken care of from the moment it is packed until it is unloaded at the destination. With a stellar reputation in product handling, Valley Relocation & Storage also possesses a certificate of insurance requirements to ensure business owners’ belongings. The company also does site surveys for all moves to provide customers with an accurate quote and a detailed move plan.
Valley Relocation & Storage provides customers with shipping services, storage services, furniture assembly, transportation logistics, and much more.
About Valley Relocation & Storage
Valley Relocation & Storage is a well-known and highly reputable moving and relocation company based in California, San Francesco, San Jose, and Sacramento. The company is a member of the California Moving & Storage Association, with over 35 years of experience. Their services include reliable commercial moving and relocation services, domestic & international shipping services, commercial warehouses & storage services, and much more.
Contact Information
Website:https://valleyrelocation.com/
Phone:+ 800 284 6285 or + 888 592 4097
Address:5000 Marsh Dr., Concord, CA 94520
