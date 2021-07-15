Yeelin Arts & Crafts Factory Presents an All-New Crease-Resistant Hanger Collection for Ultimate Consumer Indulgence
Yeelin Arts & Crafts Factory recently introduced a new crease-resistant hanger collection to help consumers deal with cloth organizing issues.
Los Angeles, CA, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Yeelin Arts & Crafts Factory is a recognized cloth hanging accessory manufacturer that deals in different cloth hanging types and displays such as wooden hangers and transparent mannequins, etc. Their new clothing collection is both stretch and crease-resistant as they can prevent shirts and pants from slipping and helps in maintaining its press.
Yeelin hangers have an extensive collection of high-quality comfy hangers to choose from for your custom cabinetry and closet space. The company claims that they have designed hangers that keep the clothing safer and more organized. They are built with structures that remain cloth at its position, maintaining the clothes' press and keeping users ready to go anytime.
According to the company's CEO, "Disorganization costs people time, and we as manufacturers are here to introduce new products that can help them deal with small daily constraints."
The idea behind introducing the anti-crease hanger series is to help consumer find their perfect outfit in perfect condition by spending less time searching and mending it.
According to the survey conducted by Apartment Guide shows "The average American wastes around 55 minutes a day finding things especially their clothes." How easy and time-saving it would be if you find your clothes in minutes, ready to wear just as you have iron them a while. That is why something as convenient as crease-resistant hangers are lifesavers for so many busy people who can't find time to reorganize and iron their daily wears frequently. These hangers are solely designed for your closet but give the same benefit if used in laundry and bathroom closets.
Skid and crease-resistant, eco-friendly body with high toughness and ample bearing capacity are some of the best features of this new collection. The company is expecting a good consumer response regarding this new product.
Yeelin Arts & Crafts Factory truly values diversity in all its forms, and since its inception, the company has brought equitable and innovative solutions into the market. For making their customers seen or heard, they produce cloth hanging accessories that serve customer needs unconventionally.
Contact
Kevin Brown
+86-133 2173 8333
https://www.yeelinhanger.com
