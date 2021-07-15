New Book: "Getting There by Being Here" by Angela Silva Mendes
New book release from Publish Your Purpose Press.
Hartford, CT, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In her debut book, Getting There By Being Here: Life’s Invitations to Dance (Publish Your Purpose Press, 2021, ISBN 9781951591557), Angela Silva Mendes shares her experiences and her wisdom about learning to embrace the present.
What keeps us constantly moving? When the next project doesn’t deliver the promised panacea, what is left? A never-ending chase, doing even more, frustration, exhaustion, a sense of flatness? Most of us in Western nations are overfed and undernourished physically, emotionally, mentally, and spiritually. There comes a time when our old roadmap stops being useful. Through personal and client stories, Angela Silva Mendes reminds us to learn to recognize the roadmaps that keep us trapped in the perpetual rat race, for only then we can stop the mindless busyness.This book is the outcome of over 30 years of integrated experiences, lessons from self-work, and work with children, women, refugees, and families in Africa, Europe, and America.
The results of Angela’s work are subtle yet groundbreaking. In Getting There by Being Here Angela shares her struggles as well as four principles and eight practices that teach us how to develop the ability to rest here, for this is the moment of all possibilities. It is possible to slow down and listen to what is unique about ourselves, to what Angela calls our Selfprint. If we want to rewrite our story, we can only do it from here and with who we are already. Life’s invitations are not always pleasant but now, instead of dismissing or fleeing, we can dare to face the music and dance. Are you ready?
The book is available for sale on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, or wherever you prefer to buy books.
Angela Silva Mendes believes that self-work, based on embodied awareness, is a crucial vehicle for social justice. Guided by her desire to serve and her thirst for meaning, Angela has a diverse academic background, a range of personal development certificates as well as work experience in Africa, Europe, and the USA. Honoring her African heritage, Angela created Upanji, meaning energy, a space of acceptance, holding what arises, and integration. Angela coaches, facilitates, and teaches internationally through individual sessions, workshops, and talks. For more information visit www.upanji.com.
The mission of Publish Your Purpose Press (PYP) is to discover and publish authors who are striving to make a difference in the world. We give underrepresented voices power and a stage to share their stories, speak their truth, and impact their communities. PYP is a certified B Corporation, woman-owned, and LGBTQ-owned organization. For more information, please visit the Publish Your Purpose Press website.
