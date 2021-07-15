Jennifer Topjun Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group
Realtor Jennifer Topjun Joins RE/MAX Alliance Group in the Sarasota, Florida Office.
Sarasota, FL, July 15, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jennifer Topjun has joined RE/MAX Alliance Group as a Realtor in the Sarasota office.
A licensed Realtor since 1998, Topjun has successfully negotiated and facilitated real estate transactions ranging from $100,000 to more than $3 million. Whether she works with sellers, first-time homebuyers, investors or vacation-home buyers, she takes exceptional care to deliver her clients’ desired results.
Topjun moved to Sarasota with her family in 1980 from Chicago, Illinois. Having grown up in Sarasota, she has a vast knowledge of the expanding neighborhoods, intra-coastal waterways and points of interest. A long-time angler, she and her family enjoy boating through the local waterways and bringing home a fresh catch for dinner. Biking, hiking, and camping at surrounding state parks offer them quality family time as well.
The Sarasota office is located at 2000 Webber Street. Topjun can be reached at (941) 374-0969 or jentopjun@gmail.com.
RE/MAX Alliance Group is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida and the #2 RE/MAX franchise in the Southeast. It is the #1 RE/MAX franchise in Florida for contributions to the Children’s Miracle Network. The company offers residential and commercial real estate solutions through 12 offices in Sarasota, Manatee, Charlotte, Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties. For more information, please visit https://www.alliancegroupfl.com.
Contact
RE/MAX Alliance GroupContact
Sheila Brannan Longo
(941) 355-3006
https://www.alliancegroupfl.com
Media Contact:
Thomas & Brannan Communications
www.thomasbrannan.com
