"Embracing the Journey" Book Release Announcement
Wisconsin Rapids, WI, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Kayla Brissi, the owner of Kayla Brissi LLC and founder of Domination Digital Marketing™, is proud to announce the book release of Embracing the Journey: Inspiring Stories of Hope, Healing, and Triumphing Over Adversity, an anthology compiled by Kayla Brissi, foreword by Dr. Kate Dow and co-authored by Mindy Abbeduto, Rebecca Camarena, Lisa Ciao, Tania Elena González-Ortega, Deborah Kos, Sonika Krüger, Emma Jayne Lions, Sabita Saleem, Janine Shapiro, Laura S. Shortridge, Dorota Soto, Carrie Thompson, and Esmeralda Tridevi on July 15, 2021. The book is available in paperback through Amazon and other book retailers worldwide.
About the Book:
The adversities you face in life don't define who you are as a person. Your inner strength, courage, and willingness to persevere, despite it, does.
Over ten brave women came together with one mission in mind; to share their stories to inspire, empower, and offer hope and healing to those who may be experiencing something similar - grief and loss, divorce, toxic relationships and narcissism, abuse, addiction, mental health disorders, challenging health journeys, spiritual awakenings, being a parent of a child with special needs and intellectual disabilities, and more.
These empowering women learned to triumph over adversity, and as a result, they're stronger, wiser, and have a new perspective on life. Now they wish to share their wisdom with you.
May this anthology help you embrace the journey, move beyond the pain, and reclaim your life.
Important Book Information:
Paperback ISBN-13: 978-1-7367397-1-6
Amazon URL: https://amzn.to/3wyjsqY
About Domination Digital Marketing™:
Based out of Wisconsin Rapids, WI, Domination Digital Marketing™, a subsidiary of Kayla Brissi LLC, is a small boutique marketing agency serving authors and business owners globally. They pride themselves on the quality of their work, results, and the massive amount of exposure they help their clients achieve with their unique blend of services. Their goal is to help their clients dominate the online space allowing them to share their message and gifts with the world and connect with their ideal readers and audience through their content, whether through audio, visual, text, or any combination of the three.
Please contact Kayla Brissi at kayla@kaylabrissi.com for any publicity requests, quotes, or general information.
