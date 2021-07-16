Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac 4.1.0 Adds Stamps to Its PDF Edit
Cisdem just released PDFMaster 4.1.0, which adds more power to its PDF Edit module and comes with improved performance. Also, there are more PDF Split options added for easy PDF manipulation.
Chicago, IL, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Today, PDFMaster 4.1.0 released, another step forward from Cisdem to its ultimate goal of bringing users the most delightful PDF experience on a Mac. This new version adds more power to its PDF Edit module and comes with improved stability & performance.
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is a robust and multifunctional tool to process PDF files, it lets users convert, create, edit, merge, split, compress, encrypt and decrypt PDF files, in one place. Most of the tasks can be done in batches. It substantially simplifies your workflow and saves time on working with a PDF document.
What’s New in Version 4.1.0?
-Add stamps in Edit function
Stamps are used to label a PDF document with approval status, confidentiality level, revision, etc. Now, users can select a stamp from the predefined stamp list in PDFMaster, users are also allowed to place the stamp anywhere and resize it as you want.
-Add PDF Split options
The PDF Split feature allows users to trim specific pages out of a multi-page PDF file. To control the PDF splitting with ease, PDFMaster 4.1.0 adds 2 options to quickly separate PDF pages: split by equal page quantity and split by specific page range.
-Improve stability and performance
The new version of Cisdem PDFMaster also refines the stability and performance when handling different PDF tasks, getting the work done in the fastest way and with best result.
Full Features of Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac
1. Edit PDF
Add texts, notes, shapes, signature or stamps to the PDF, also annotate, highlight, underline, strikethrough and crop PDF files.
2. Convert PDF
Export PDF file as Word, PowerPoint, Pages, Keynote, ePub, RTFD, Text, HTML, or Image format, with original formatting kept. It allows converting PDF files in batch.
3. Create PDF
Create PDF from a wide range of documents, including Word, PowerPoint, RTFD, Text, HTML, ePub, CHM, JPG, PNG and others. Also, merge, compress and protect PDF output.
4. Merge and Split PDF
Combine multiple PDF files into one or separate a multi-page PDF to several files.
5. Compress PDF
Use 4 preset filters: Small, Medium, Large and Custom to make PDFs smaller in size.
6. Encrypt and Decrypt PDF
Protect PDFs with user or owner password, also unlock PDFs protected with user or owner password to remove restrictions on opening, copying and pasting, or printing.
Availability and Price
Cisdem PDFMaster for Mac is available for free trial at https://download.cisdem.com/cisdem-pdfmaster.dmg. Users can get a lifetime license with $69.99 and enjoy free lifetime upgrades.
About Cisdem
Cisdem is a software company dedicated in developing macOS utility, productivity, multimedia and data recovery tools, even iOS tools. With the ambition to bring users the most delightful digital experience on Mac, Cisdem team will always work hard and put your concerns at first. For more details and information, please visit the official website.
Contact
Peter Willians
+86 15200305025
www.cisdem.com
Categories