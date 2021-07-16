RA6M5 Series MCUs from Renesas Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Renesas’ RA6M5 series of MCUs in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring new MCUs with extensive communication options, flexible memory and strong security from Renesas in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
The Renesas RA6M5 series of Microcontrollers (MCUs) offer a very wide array of communications options, generous on-chip memory, and Renesas' best-in-class security features, enabling the creation of new and innovative IoT designs.
RA6M5 MCUs offer numerous communication interface options, including CAN FD, Ethernet MAC with DMA, USB Full Speed and High Speed, and multiple serial interfaces.
Renesas RA6M5 microcontrollers support a wide range of applications with up to 2MB on-chip flash and 512KB on-chip RAM. An OctaSPI interface enables designers to extend the on-chip flash and RAM even more. Error correction code (ECC) is also supported in the RA6M5 RAM.
The RA6M5 MCUs employ the iconic Arm® Cortex®-M33 core based on Armv8-M architecture, Arm TrustZone® technology and Renesas' Secure Crypto Engine. The Secure Crypto Engine incorporates multiple symmetric and asymmetric cryptography accelerators, advanced key management, security lifecycle management, power analysis resistance, and tamper detection.
These MCUs are perfect for a number of applications, including Security, Metering, Industrial, HVAC, and Wired Ethernet applications.
To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/npi/renesas-ra6m5-microcontrollers. To see the entire portfolio of Renesas products available through Future Electronics, visit www.futureelectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
