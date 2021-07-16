Domestic Thriller "Dirty Laundry" by Cori Nevruz Released Worldwide by 5310 Publishing

5310 Publishing is celebrating the worldwide release of the psychological thriller “Dirty Laundry” by author Cori Nevruz. The novel tells the story of Samantha, a mom who goes to extremes to keep her secrets private. The owner of 5310 Publishing, and Cori Nevruz celebrated the release with a livestream. The book is available in bookstores and online in more than 110 countries today.