"Little Jenna Jafferty in Changes, Challenges, & Chuckles" by Terra Kern Now Available from Higher Ground Books & Media
Springfield, OH, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Brand new from Higher Ground Books & Media, Little Jenna Jafferty in Changes, Challenges & Chuckles by Terra Kern. Pre-order the paperback at the Higher Ground Books & Media website or order the Kindle version today from Amazon.
In Here Comes Little Jenna Jafferty, little Jenna didn't want anything to ever change. She was happy and thought her life was perfect. But now, it isn't. From the changing of the seasons, to big sister Janine starting school, and baby brother Jason starting to walk and talk, Jenna's life presents new challenges. In Little Jenna Jafferty in Changes, Challenges, and Chuckles, little Jenna's story continues to unfold in the 1960s from one hilarious predicament into another with some precious moments sprinkled in along the way. Jenna means well; she always does. But her curiosity, deep well of emotions, and stubborn streak have a way of interfering with the best of her intentions. It seems no matter what her intentions, Jenna's spunk and very literal grasp of the world around her get her straight from one comical situation into the next. Will she ever figure out how to manage her wild curiosity, or will her abundant imagination get her into more messes than even she can dream up?
Terra Kern is the author of several faith based books as well as the Little Jenna Jafferty Series. She grew up in rural Lake Orion, Michigan in a neighborhood very similar to the one depicted in her Little Jenna books. It is true the adventures she had as a child were the inspiration for her Little Jenna stories and do mirror her own while growing up. Terra has always had a heartbeat for children and has three of her own as well as nine grandchildren. She resides in Clarkston, Michigan with her husband of 38 years and their rescue pup and kitten, Lexi and Lacey. Terra loves exploring nature still to this day, and in the summer months can be found traveling with her husband enjoying nature trails, visiting waterfalls, and exploring shorelines while enjoying the sun, sand and surf.
Higher Ground Books & Media is an independent publisher based in Springfield, OH. We publish stories that are inspirational, educational, and motivational. Our work is Christian-based and we strive to share stories of positive transformation that showcase God's power in our lives. You can find more information about this title and others offered by HGBM at www.highergroundbooksandmedia.com.
