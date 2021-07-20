Doodlebuggers, a Dryer Vent Cleaning Company in Pensacola, FL is Proud to Announce the Addition of a CSIA Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician
Doodlebuggers Service Network, a Pensacola dryer vent company, is proud to announce the addition of a CSIA certified dryer exhaust technician, Chad Winters.
Pensacola, FL, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Doodlebuggers Service Network, a Pensacola dryer vent cleaning company, is proud to announce the addition of a CSIA (Chimney Safety Institute of America) certified dryer exhaust technician. Chad Winters recently passed the CSIA’s rigorous exam to become a CSIA Certified Dryer Exhaust Technician.
Thomas LaMontagne, President and Founder of Doodlebuggers Service Network, stated, “The CSIA certifications are what makes the hallmark difference between Doodlebuggers and the other guy. We believe that professional education and training instills knowledge & confidence in our certified technicians that give peace of mind to our clients. This is why Doodlebuggers is the most trusted service company in Northwest Florida and Alabama since 1998. Congratulations Chad on a job well done!”
CSIA Certifications are the hallmark of excellence in the chimney and dryer vent service industry. The credential signifies knowledge of codes and practices important to providing the best service and to staying abreast of an ever changing industry.
Chad Winters enhanced his knowledge of how to properly inspect, diagnose, clean and repair venting systems in order to better protect people against fire and carbon monoxide poisonings. With this in mind, Chad makes an awesome addition to the Pensacola and Destin Dryer Vent company
The 100-question certification exam is based on training and a reference manual containing up-to-date technical information on the cleaning, maintenance, and repair of dryer vents. To pass the certification exam, candidates must earn a score of 80 or higher. CSIA certification is valid for three years from the date of the exam.
All certified professionals will appear on the National Chimney Sweep Training School (NCSTS) on the “Find a Certified Professional” zip code tool, which is utilized by tens of thousands of homeowners each year. To learn more about Doodlebuggers Service Network, call their office at (850) 477-1151 or visit one of their showrooms at 7555 Highway 98 West, Suite B, Pensacola, FL 32506 or 36054 Emerald Coast Pkwy., Suite 100, Destin, FL 32541. A person can also visit their website at https://hugyourhome.com.
