Infosec Integrates with Microsoft Viva, Expanding Cybersecurity Training to Millions of Learners Worldwide
Access to 1000+ Infosec Skills cybersecurity training modules and hands-on cyber ranges helps Microsoft Teams users upskill and reskill.
Madison, WI, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Infosec, a leading cybersecurity education company, today announced their integration with the recently launched Microsoft Viva Learning platform, bringing cybersecurity training to Microsoft’s millions of learners worldwide. Infosec is Microsoft Viva Learning’s first cybersecurity education partner dedicated to cybersecurity education, including technical cyber skills training.
Studies have shown investing in training increases employee engagement and retention, but lack of time, scheduling conflicts and distance constraints often deter learners from taking advantage of professional development resources.[1] To help overcome these challenges and foster a culture of learning, Microsoft Viva has integrated learning content from 15 partners into Microsoft Teams, providing seamless, personalized training experiences for employees.
Using Teams, cybersecurity professionals can now learn in-demand skills like pentesting, incident response, industrial control system security, security leadership and more with direct access to 1,200+ Infosec Skills hands-on labs, courses and projects. The integration includes the newly released Infosec Skills cyber range, where cyber professionals can learn to defend against MITRE ATT&CK® Framework tactics and techniques, perform penetration tests and write secure code hands-on. Labs inside the cyber ranges guide learners through realistic scenarios inside the operating environments they’d encounter on the job — with clear learning objectives and actionable lessons.
“Employees play a critical role in applying cybersecurity knowledge and skills to protect organizations from cyberthreats. Our seamless integration with Microsoft Viva Learning equips employees with access to Infosec’s award-winning training library,” said Jack Koziol, CEO and founder of Infosec. “This new integration brings experiential, role-based training resources into existing Microsoft workflows to make upskilling and reskilling easier than ever before."
“We are pleased to partner with Infosec by bringing their diverse learning content library into the flow of work with Microsoft Viva Learning. Infosec’s focus on cybersecurity education represents an important learning category, made even more critical with the shift to hybrid work,” said Seth Patton, general manager of Microsoft 365 Next Gen Productivity and Employee Experience. “With Viva Learning, we’re making this content easily accessible and shareable within the apps and tools people already use during their workday, and together we’re empowering people to stay cyber-safe at work and home.”
Infosec’s technical skill development platform, Infosec Skills, includes over 1,200 resources to assess teams and close skills gaps with hands-on cyber ranges, projects and courses mapped to the NICE Workforce Framework for Cybersecurity and the MITRE ATT&CK® Framework.
Learn how to access Infosec Skills content on Microsoft Teams at microsoft.com/en-us/microsoft-viva/learning
About Infosec
Infosec is the leading cybersecurity education company helping IT and security professionals advance their careers and empowering employees to be cyber-safe at work and home. Its mission is to equip individuals and organizations with the knowledge and skills to outsmart cybercrime confidently. More than 70% of the Fortune 500 have relied on Infosec Skills to develop their security talent and teams, and over five million learners worldwide are more cyber-resilient from Infosec IQ’s security awareness and phishing training. Follow Infosec on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and Infosec’s Resources Blog for the latest news, or visit infosecinstitute.com for more information.
[1] OECD (2019), OECD Employment Outlook 2019: The Future of Work, OECD Publishing, Paris, https://dx.doi.org/10.1787/9ee00155-en.
