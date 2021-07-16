Mudita Cafe Grand Opening Ocean View Norfolk
A new coffee shop and cafe has opened its door's in West Ocean View, Norfolk, VA. The cafe will be open from throughout the week from 7am to 1pm and on weekends from 8am to 3pm. The primary focus of the cafe will be on craft coffee and tea specialties, however, they will also serve a variety of breakfast and lunch options.
Norfolk, VA, July 16, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mudita Café & Coffeehouse announced on Monday July 12th that their Grand Opening Date has been set. The Café will open its doors on July 17th, 2021 and will be located at 9647 1st View Street, Ocean View District, Norfolk, VA.
The owners, Kate Bianchi and Madison Hahn, are excited to be bringing craft coffee and tea to the Ocean View area. “The word Mudita is derived from the Sanskrit language and refers to the feeling of happiness you feel as the result of someone else being happy. It’s all about being happy for those around you and we are hoping that this space becomes a place of joy for the community around us.”
The menu will focus heavily on specialty coffee and tea with the goal of bringing brewing styles and techniques from across the world into your local coffee shop to be featured seasonally. Additionally, the menu will offer small bites, breakfast items, and pressed sandwiches.
Throughout the Grand Opening day, Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse will be keeping it exciting with a series of raffles offering free bags of retail coffee and tea as well as cafe gift cards. If you’ve been craving caffeine in Ocean View this summer or are looking for a place to cool down with a bay side smoothie, be sure to stop by Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse on July 17th, from 8am to 3pm, the crew can’t wait to welcome you inside.
For more information about the event, visit their website or you can find the cafe on facebook or instagram @cafe.mudita.
Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse is proud to be a women owned local coffee shop in Ocean View, Norfolk. The cafe will be open from July 17th onward with the following hours:
Monday - Friday, 7am - 1pm
Saturday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm
Contact Information:
Kate Bianchi
muditacoffeehouse@gmail.com
9647 1st View Street,
Norfolk, VA
The owners, Kate Bianchi and Madison Hahn, are excited to be bringing craft coffee and tea to the Ocean View area. “The word Mudita is derived from the Sanskrit language and refers to the feeling of happiness you feel as the result of someone else being happy. It’s all about being happy for those around you and we are hoping that this space becomes a place of joy for the community around us.”
The menu will focus heavily on specialty coffee and tea with the goal of bringing brewing styles and techniques from across the world into your local coffee shop to be featured seasonally. Additionally, the menu will offer small bites, breakfast items, and pressed sandwiches.
Throughout the Grand Opening day, Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse will be keeping it exciting with a series of raffles offering free bags of retail coffee and tea as well as cafe gift cards. If you’ve been craving caffeine in Ocean View this summer or are looking for a place to cool down with a bay side smoothie, be sure to stop by Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse on July 17th, from 8am to 3pm, the crew can’t wait to welcome you inside.
For more information about the event, visit their website or you can find the cafe on facebook or instagram @cafe.mudita.
Mudita Cafe & Coffeehouse is proud to be a women owned local coffee shop in Ocean View, Norfolk. The cafe will be open from July 17th onward with the following hours:
Monday - Friday, 7am - 1pm
Saturday - Sunday, 8am - 3pm
Contact Information:
Kate Bianchi
muditacoffeehouse@gmail.com
9647 1st View Street,
Norfolk, VA
Contact
Mudita Cafe & Coffee HouseContact
Kate Bianchi
585-703-0856
www.cafemudita.com
Kate Bianchi
585-703-0856
www.cafemudita.com
Categories