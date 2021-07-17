OPTIGA Connect IoT from Infineon Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics
Future Electronics is featuring Infineon’s OPTIGA Connect IoT OC2321 eSIM solution in this month’s edition of THE EDGE.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring a turnkey eSIM solution for cellular-connected IoT devices from Infineon in the latest edition of THE EDGE.
The Infineon OPTIGA Connect IoT is a ready-to-connect embedded SIM (eSIM) solution for cellular IoT devices. This turnkey solution allows easy, secured and cost-optimized deployment and management of cellular-enabled IoT devices at scale. The OC2321 comes with a pre-installed GSMA-compliant operating system and pre-integrated connectivity capabilities. OPTIGA Connect IoT offers global cellular network coverage (2G, 3G, 4G, CATM and other LTE services) spanning 640+ networks across 200 countries.
OPTIGA™ Connect IoT is based on Infineon's best-in-class Common Criteria EAL5+ certified eSIM hardware, which is designed to exceed the security standards typically required by industry today. This adds an additional level of tamper resistance to these solutions, hardening them against physical attacks - which is especially important for devices that remain in the field for long periods of time.
The OPTIGA Connect IoT eSIM is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including security cameras and alarms, air conditioning, lighting, factory automation, asset tracking, and wearables.
To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/infineon-optiga-connect-iot-oc2321-esim-solution. To see the entire portfolio of Infineon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
The Infineon OPTIGA Connect IoT is a ready-to-connect embedded SIM (eSIM) solution for cellular IoT devices. This turnkey solution allows easy, secured and cost-optimized deployment and management of cellular-enabled IoT devices at scale. The OC2321 comes with a pre-installed GSMA-compliant operating system and pre-integrated connectivity capabilities. OPTIGA Connect IoT offers global cellular network coverage (2G, 3G, 4G, CATM and other LTE services) spanning 640+ networks across 200 countries.
OPTIGA™ Connect IoT is based on Infineon's best-in-class Common Criteria EAL5+ certified eSIM hardware, which is designed to exceed the security standards typically required by industry today. This adds an additional level of tamper resistance to these solutions, hardening them against physical attacks - which is especially important for devices that remain in the field for long periods of time.
The OPTIGA Connect IoT eSIM is an ideal solution for a wide range of applications, including security cameras and alarms, air conditioning, lighting, factory automation, asset tracking, and wearables.
To learn more, visit www.futureelectronics.com/resources/featured-products/infineon-optiga-connect-iot-oc2321-esim-solution. To see the entire portfolio of Infineon products available through Future Electronics, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.
Visit www.FutureElectronics.com/subscribe to receive the latest issues of THE EDGE newsletter, and stay up to date with the newest technologies.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a very extensive variety of electronic components. Founded by Robert G. Miller in 1968, Future Electronics believes its 5500 employees are its greatest asset, with 170 offices in 44 countries. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
Media contact:
Claudio Caporicci
Global Director Marketing Communications & Advertising
Future Electronics
www.FutureElectronics.com
+1 514-694-7710
Claudio.Caporicci@FutureElectronics.com
Contact
Future ElectronicsContact
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Claudio Caporicci
514-694-7710
https://www.futureelectronics.com
237 Hymus Boulevard, Pointe Claire, Quebec, H9R 5C7, Canada
Categories