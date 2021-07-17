Mantra Labs Brings Conversational AI to Modern Digital Enterprises
Upgrades its chatbot, Hitee with new features for enhancing digital customer experiences.
Bengaluru, India, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Mantra Labs, today announced the next version of Hitee, an AI-driven conversational chatbot aimed at helping enterprises win customer outcomes across onboarding, operations, engagement, retention, and revenue growth.
Hitee has been upgraded with new features such as Video-call support, Co-browsing, Omni-channel conversations, Multimedia & Carousel displays, Speech to Text translations, and added conversational nuance to customer interactions, among several others.
Launched in 2018, Mantra launched the Make-in-India version of Hitee last year specifically for Small and Medium Enterprises to ensure seamless business from home/remote workplaces.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, customer behavior has become highly volatile forcing organizations to look at holistic solutions that can help optimize customer journeys and bring efficiency to business operations. With Hitee, companies can expand their customer base with vernacular capabilities; understand the emotion, sentiment and intent of their users; and provide them with prompt, contextual and personalized offerings.
“Customers don’t need more apps, rather they want simpler, smarter ways to get work done in the apps and websites they already use. Intelligent chatbots make apps simpler, more human to use — and create device agnostic experiences across channels. To ensure more personalized interactions with customers, we have introduced these updated features which will enable organizations to get customer intelligence in real-time which will in turn build better customer engagement,” says Parag Sharma, Co-founder & CEO at Mantra Labs.
“The on-going pandemic has increased customers’ dependency on digital mediums. They demand convenience. The penetration of social media has increased multifold in the past couple of years. This has accelerated the use of digital tools for communication. Customers have found chatbots to be the most convenient form of support tool. Therefore, we’re also working with global firms to integrate AR-based visual support for agents to help solve customers' problems,” says Mikhail Mitra, Chief Product & Marketing Officer at Mantra Labs.
Mantra Labs is a pioneer in developing industry-specific chatbots and has engaged with companies across industries such as Care Health Insurance (formerly Religare Health Insurance), one of India’s leading Health Insurers; Diageo, the global beverage giant; Tiara, the international jewelry brand, and is also currently developing a customized bot for a sugar manufacturing conglomerate, headquartered in India.
About Mantra Labs
Mantra Labs is a global technology development company that builds & designs world class customer-first products through experience strategy consulting, deep tech & engineering services for evolving enterprises.
With a team of 250+ technology tinkerers and experimenters, Mantra Labs is building the Future of Intelligent Experiences for consumer enterprise giants like Ola, Myntra, Quikr & Alkem. Mantra Labs also solves the most pressing front & back-office challenges for leading insurance enterprises like SBI General, Care Health, AIA Hong Kong & Pramerica among others.
