Spencer Savings Bank Awards Almost $25,000 in Scholarships to Local Students
Elmwood Park, NJ, July 17, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Spencer Savings Bank has awarded almost $25,000 in scholarships to high school and middle school students from 32 local schools in Bergen, Passaic, Union, Mercer, Morris and Essex counties. To date almost $500,000 has been awarded since the program first started in 2002.
“As a community bank, investing in our local youth for a brighter future, is part of our mission,” stated Jose B. Guerrero, Spencer’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “This past school year has been an especially challenging one. We are proud to support these scholarship winners and congratulate them on all their academic achievements! May your perseverance and strength carry you through all of life experiences. Congratulations to the Class of 2021!"
Students from various New Jersey school districts, within Spencer’s market area, received scholarships. The winners were selected by the school’s guidance department. High School students each received a $1,000 check, and middle school students each received a tax-advantaged Coverdell Education Savings Account (CESA) with $500 deposited to encourage future saving. Each student received a scholarship certificate from the bank. Scholarship recipients attend the below New Jersey schools. Please join Spencer Savings Bank in congratulating them.
Bergen County: Aizar Imran (Elmwood Park Memorial High School), Raquel Roca (Garfield High School), Brooke Scarcella (Lodi High School), Tyler Laski (Lyndhurst High School), Briana Marie Vullo (Saddle Brook High School), Konrad Baj (Wallington High School), Nicholas Parmi (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School), Melanie Colon (Elmwood Park’s Memorial Middle School), Aiden Peterson (Garfield Middle School), James Campoverdde (Lodi’s Thomas Jefferson Middle School), Rachel Pimentel (Lyndhurst Middle School), Aleiya Moore (Saddle Brook Middle School), Natalia Wargala (Wallington Jr/Sr High School), Bridget Marquez (Wood-Ridge Jr/Sr High School)
Passaic County: Chloe Popowich (Clifton High School), Giana Buchicchio (Wayne Hills High School), Ayah Bazzi (Clifton’s Woodrow Wilson Middle School), Destiny Rivera (Wayne’s Schuyler-Colfax Middle School)
Union County: Joseph Santoro (Cranford High School), Anan Yousef (Elizabeth’s Alexander Hamilton Preparatory Academy), Valentina Schiavone (Union Senior High School), Andrew Pink (Westfield High School), Henry Guillen Jr. (Elizabeth’s Mabel G. Holmes #5), Ashley Diaz (Garwood’s Lincoln Middle School)
Essex County: Angelina Lee Monaco (North Caldwell’s West Essex Regional High School), Eyad Ahmad (Nutley High School), Jessica Metry (North Caldwell’s West Essex Middle School), Mark Rivera (Nutley’s John H. Walker Middle School)
Mercer County: Monica Wang (Ewing High School), Nathan Myers (Ewing Fisher Middle School)
Morris County: Jacqueline Baldarrago (Parsippany Hills High School), Van Dang (Parsippany Central Middle School)
About Spencer Savings Bank:
Spencer Savings Bank, a leading New Jersey-based community bank headquartered in Elmwood Park, N.J., has been serving its local communities with integrity and pride for more than 100 years. The bank has over $3 billion in total assets and operates 20 financial centers throughout New Jersey. Spencer specializes in delivering premier banking products and services for consumers and businesses. Visit SpencerSavings.com for more information.
For more information, contact:
Anita Guerrero (SSB): 201-703-3800 x 8421
VP, Corporate Communications Director
