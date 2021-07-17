AME Zion Bishop Canonized and Elevated to Sainthood at 168th Commemoration Anniversary

Bishop John Jamison (J.J.) Moore of the AME Zion Church became Saint Benyamin the Moor through canonization in a surprise Benediction by his 8th generation grandson. Bishop Moore was the 15th consecrated Bishop of the church and the founder of the first AME Zion Church west of the Mississippi river (August 1, 1852) in San Francisco, California.