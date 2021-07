Online event “Manga & Anime Days”: Wacom and Celsys Celebrate a Creative Summer with 3-Day Online Event

Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo, Japan, July 19, 2021 --( PR.com )-- Manga & Anime Days (English)https://wacom.com/manga-anime-daysPeople who sign up before the event have the chance to win one of 100 free trial Clip Studio Paint licenses by answering a survey after the event.After the success of Japan Online Week in July 2020, gathering more than 20,000 participants Wacom and Celsys are announcing their upcoming 3-day event “Manga & Anime Days.” Various online sessions will address creative themes, such as manga-making, illustration and even portfolio reviews. Many talented artists invite the community to join them online for infinite inspiration.Celsys presents webinars with creatives from different industries, presenting their creative processes, while sharing tips and tricks with the audience.・Manga & Anime DaysDate: July 28 to 30, 2021Website: https://wacom.com/manga-anime-daysOrganizer: Wacom Europe GmbHPartners: CELSYS,Inc., pixiv Inc.Participation: Open to anyoneAdmission: FreeClip Studio Paint Webinar1. Title: History of a Manga page, from the sketch to the end art.Date: Wed., July 28, 2021 3:00 PM (CEST)Creator: Kenny Ruiz (Comic artist)Kenny Ruiz is a comic artist who has been working for the best European publishers for more than 20 years, with series such as Dos Espadas, Telemaque, Magic7, Infinity: Outrage, and iscurrently making a Manga series starring Osamu Tezuka characters called Team Phoenix.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/kennyruido/?hl=esFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/kennyruidoKenny will create a full manga page in four steps, using the various features in Clip Studio Paint EX, which will help us plan the work from the layout sketch called “Nemu,” all the way to the screen tones.2. Title: Creating manga character art in a traditional art style using Clip Studio PaintDate: Thu., July 29, 2021 7:00 PM (CEST)Creator: ZeldaCW (Freelance Illustrator)Zelda is a freelance illustrator, webcomic artist, and a content creator on Patreon. Zelda loves to create characters and bring them to life by telling their stories though comic pages. She works mostly in digital but also enjoys traditional media such as watercolors and brush pens.Twitter: https://twitter.com/zeldacwInstagram: https://www.instagram.com/zeldacw/Twitch: http://www.twitch.tv/zeldacwZelda will demonstrate some of her usual coloring methods to achieve traditional looking art using the digital tools of Clip Studio Paint and the Wacom Cintiq.3. Title: Cell shading coloring for a cartoon character using Clip Studio PaintDate: Fri., July 30, 2021 7:00 PM (CEST)Creator: Carles Dalmau (Illustrator)Carles Dalmau is an illustrator from Spain. He has been drawing for 4 years now, he has worked as a freelancer and a comic artist. Carles works mainly using Clip Studio Paint and Photoshop for his drawings.Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/carles_dalmau/Twitter: https://twitter.com/carlesdalmauartIn this webinar Carles will show how he makes the cell shading coloring of his characters in a very simple way, using Clip Studio Paint and the Wacom One.You will learn everything from picking the colors to shading different kinds of lighting.Clip Studio Paint, released in 2012, now enjoys over 10 million global active users (*1), netting the Number 1 share of digital painting tools in Japan (*2). Available in English, Japanese, French, Spanish, German, traditional Chinese and Korean, Clip Studio Paint boasts a patented natural drawing feel and a plethora of useful features perfect for both hobbyist and professional comic and manga artists, illustrators, and animators. Clip Studio Paint is an indispensable tool in the arsenals of creators of all disciplines worldwide.*1 Includes free trial users and downloads of the iPad, iPhone, Galaxy, Android, and Chromebook versions.*2 According to the BCN Award criteria, judged based on Amazon and retail store sales. Clip Studio Paint took top spot in the graphics software category in 2015, 2016, 2017 and 2019.Celsys, Inc.Celsys continues to support creators to create artistic content with digital technology.Celsys provides solutions for content creation, distribution, and browsing, including support of creative activities through the illustration, manga, and animation production app “Clip Studio Paint” and web service “Clip Studio,” as well as the e-book solution, “Clip Studio Reader.”Corporate site: https://www.celsys.co.jp/en/Clip Studio Paint site: https://www.clipstudio.net/en/Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/clipstudioofficial/Twitter: https://twitter.com/clipstudiopaintFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/celsys.clipstudiopaint/YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/CLIPSTUDIOPAINTchannelContactFor mediaPacific Marks Shinjuku, 4-15-7 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku, Tokyo Japan 160-0023e-mail: press@artspark.co.jpFor Companieshttps://www.celsys.co.jp/en/clipsolution/