Autism Fitness Founder Eric Chessen Speaks at Neoteric's TechTalks Webinar
Join the webinar with Eric Chessen speaking about various aspects of running a socially responsible fitness business: from getting started, to scaling up and developing a new business model. Aug. 3, 11:30 EST.
New York, NY, July 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- How to run a fitness company that makes an impact?
Neoteric, an international technology leader, specializing in designing and developing online fitness solutions for personal trainers and gym operators, announced their next live event.
The webinar will feature Eric Chessen, the founder of Autism Fitness & a TedX speaker and will cover the topics related to running a socially responsible fitness business.
Date and time: August 3, 2021, 11:30 AM EST
The event is dedicated to fitness entrepreneurs who want to learn how to successfully run a fitness company for a niche group of users and how fitness businesses can make an impact.
During the webinar, Eric Chessen will share the story of building a unique product that supports training athletes with Autism. Together with Darek Kociecki, he will help fitness entrepreneurs understand how they can make their businesses inclusive and support people with various conditions. They will also discuss:
why we need socially responsible fitness businesses
how to build a product that supports people with disabilities
how to scale a product designed to serve a very specific group of users
the challenges of moving to a hybrid model
The webinar is open for registration. A limited number of seats is available.
About Eric Chessen:
Eric Chessen is the Founder & Lead Instructor at Autism Fitness.
Eric has spent nearly two decades developing successful fitness and adapted PE programs for the autism and neuroadaptive populations.
An exercise physiologist with an educational and clinical background in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA), Eric created Autism Fitness which has grown to be the educational and certification leader in the industry.
Eric has spent 18+ years as a consultant and fitness program director for Johns Hopkins Medical Institute. His programs have been featured on Yahoo News, VICE Media, and he has presented at TEDx. He is also the Co-Founder of strength equipment company StrongerthanU.com.
About Darek Kociecki:
Darek Kociecki is an experienced business developer who helps companies utilize technology as leverage for growth. As a triathlete and a tech evangelist, he explores the interaction of technology and fitness. As the Head of Growth at Neoteric, he supports fitness businesses in navigating the complex tech landscape. He is the host of the Neoteric Tech Talks series for the fitness industry.
