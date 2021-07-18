xSuite Group with New Version of Its Business Solutions Cube
Release 5.2.6 comes up with better usability, even higher security and more AI functions.
Ahrensburg, Germany, July 18, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The xSuite Group has subsumed its SAP-only solutions in on-premises operation under the label "xSuite Cube." The new version 5.2.6 of xSuite Business Solutions Cube has been released with enhanced Fiori features and a low-barrier GUI, multi-backend support, improved security and additional AI functionalities. xSuite's Business Solutions consist of solutions for procurement, processing of incoming invoices and orders, and automated matching of order confirmations and purchase orders.
What sets the new portfolio apart from the previous release is its greatly expanded functionality for Fiori. In the future, all important functionalities of the xSuite workflow solutions will be made available via SAP's new interface design. The xSuite Group has set its long-term priority on Fiori to support all S/4HANA models. The reason is that Fiori is SAP's central front-end strategy for the future. In particular, xSuite's Fiori apps Invoice Overview, the Invoice Monitor, and the "Cockpit" (for workflow monitoring) have been enhanced in Version 5.2.6.
Fiori now low-barrier and moving on
Software with little to no barriers is particularly important for public clients and is even mandatory in some areas. With this in mind, xSuite Group developed a new option for display in Fiori: the "advanced accessibility mode." Users can opt for normal display or low-barrier display, in which text and icons are shown on buttons, diagrams are not displayed, footer toolbars are not used, etc.
The new version boasts multi-backend support, which is of particular interest for corporations that have an international presence and large installations of multiple SAP systems. A Fiori app can be used to access various connected SAP systems, for instance it can be used from central shared services centers.
Customize virus scanner profiles
The new version incorporates the results of a simulated hacker attack and the latest vulnerability test. This was required for certification for S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition and is now performed on a regular basis. The security of the software has thus increased once again: Virus scanner profiles can be adjusted and communication set via web service handlers, preventing potentially malicious scripts from sneaking in.
The current version of xSuite Business Solutions Cube already offers functionality for automatic account-assignment proposals through artificial intelligence in the area of SAP-integrated invoice processing. This is achieved via the Prediction Server as a cloud-based add-on. Tests are currently being performed to determine the extent to which predictions can be made for invoices. Artificial intelligence will be one of the key issues covered in the next release of xSuite Cube.
About xSuite Group
Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.
xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.
Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of €40.6 million.
What sets the new portfolio apart from the previous release is its greatly expanded functionality for Fiori. In the future, all important functionalities of the xSuite workflow solutions will be made available via SAP's new interface design. The xSuite Group has set its long-term priority on Fiori to support all S/4HANA models. The reason is that Fiori is SAP's central front-end strategy for the future. In particular, xSuite's Fiori apps Invoice Overview, the Invoice Monitor, and the "Cockpit" (for workflow monitoring) have been enhanced in Version 5.2.6.
Fiori now low-barrier and moving on
Software with little to no barriers is particularly important for public clients and is even mandatory in some areas. With this in mind, xSuite Group developed a new option for display in Fiori: the "advanced accessibility mode." Users can opt for normal display or low-barrier display, in which text and icons are shown on buttons, diagrams are not displayed, footer toolbars are not used, etc.
The new version boasts multi-backend support, which is of particular interest for corporations that have an international presence and large installations of multiple SAP systems. A Fiori app can be used to access various connected SAP systems, for instance it can be used from central shared services centers.
Customize virus scanner profiles
The new version incorporates the results of a simulated hacker attack and the latest vulnerability test. This was required for certification for S/4HANA Cloud Extended Edition and is now performed on a regular basis. The security of the software has thus increased once again: Virus scanner profiles can be adjusted and communication set via web service handlers, preventing potentially malicious scripts from sneaking in.
The current version of xSuite Business Solutions Cube already offers functionality for automatic account-assignment proposals through artificial intelligence in the area of SAP-integrated invoice processing. This is achieved via the Prediction Server as a cloud-based add-on. Tests are currently being performed to determine the extent to which predictions can be made for invoices. Artificial intelligence will be one of the key issues covered in the next release of xSuite Cube.
About xSuite Group
Founded in 1994, xSuite is a software manufacturer of applications for document-based processes. xSuite provides enterprises across the globe with standardized, digital solutions, making work simple, secure and fast. xSuite's products provide digital document management, automation of important work processes, and efficiency in the use of e-files. Around 1,200 customers in more than 60 countries have come to rely on xSuite solutions.
xSuite's core competence is accounts payable (AP) automation in SAP, for mid-sized to large corporations, as well as for public clients. Other solutions automate procurement and sales order processing, or optimize file management and archiving. The solutions are available on-premises, cloud-based or hybrid, with standard processes from the cloud — incoming mail, data extraction, and archiving — supplementing locally installed applications. The Managed Services team supports customers using SAP-integrated xSuite solutions. xSuite Group is an SAP Silver Partner.
Headquartered in Ahrensburg, Germany, xSuite employs about 200 employees at eight locations in Europe, Asia and the U.S.A. In 2020, the company generated total sales of €40.6 million.
Contact
xSuite Group GmbH, GermanyContact
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Barbara Wirtz
+49 (0)4102/88 38 36
www.xsuite.com
Categories