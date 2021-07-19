MOFFAS Launches Digital Marketing Program, MOFFAS Phi
New York, NY, July 19, 2021 --(PR.com)-- MOFFAS, a New York-based technology startup that focuses on building the next generation of social shopping environment, launches new program, MOFFAS Phi, as the latest expansion into digital marketing.
Through various technologies, MOFFAS Phi is built to explore and harness the natural power of social connections, providing systemic support, network resources and platform-level services to both brands and digital marketers. Phi helps brands build and elevate digital marketing campaigns by connecting them to “Mofficers,” MOFFAS’ own version of affiliates.
“Phi is built on top of an affiliate marketing model but it does and offers more,” says Robyn Zhou, founder of MOFFAS. “It doesn’t just connect brands to Mofficers or vice versa. It also connects Mofficers to Mofficers, which is the true meaning of social connection-based marketing.”
Phi features a built-in Bloc system to manage campaign-based relationships among Mofficers as well as the relationships between Mofficers and brands. Bloc is a virtual structure Phi utilizes to recognize and represent groupings of Mofficers. With Blocs, Mofficers (and non-Mofficers) are motivated and facilitated to work together and share rewards.
“Just like Phi is not just another affiliate marketing program, a Mofficer is more than just a marketer,” Robyn further explains. “Marketers, in most cases, work for brands, but Mofficers are an interface by nature and specifically designed to work with both brands and consumers. They can be trend-setters, lifestyle consultants and brand ambassadors. Phi is here to provide more opportunities to people with these aspirations and passion, and help them achieve more.”
Phi supports multiple campaign types, from basic pay-per-click, to social media monitoring, to advanced commission schemes, which will be rolled out gradually at different points.
“The goal of MOFFAS is always to build relationships and communities, online or offline, for shopping or living, in general,” Robyn adds. “We are really excited to have Phi up and running as it demonstrates the power of social connections and social networking in the age of Internet and e-commerce. It makes MOFFAS a more complete experience.”
Mofficer application is open to public.
About MOFFAS
Created, owned and managed by New York-based Internet start-up, Being & Time, LLC, MOFFAS is a new cross-platform e-commerce service software that aims to build enhanced continuous social shopping environment for shoppers, marketers and merchants. The ever-growing list of functionalities provided by MOFFAS includes shared cloud shopping carts, group deal processing, digital marketing, in-page communication, crowdsourced rating system, etc. For more information, please visit heyMoffas.com.
Contact
MOFFASContact
Linden Freer
+1 551-313-7573
heymoffas.com
