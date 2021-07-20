The Regency at Montaine Community by Toll Brothers Offers Spacious Homes for Active-Adult Living
Castle Rock, CO, July 20, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Toll Brothers, the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, has announced the release of new home sites available now in its popular 55+ active-adult community, The Regency at Montaine.
The community is located within the master-planned, resort-style Montaine community south of Castle Rock.
The Regency at Montaine by Toll Brothers offers spacious, single-story home designs in three unique home collections ranging from 1,600 to 2,974 square feet, as well as endless amenities for active-adult living.
The community features clubhouses, pools, fitness centers, 548 acres of open space, parks, and 13 miles of walking, biking, and hiking trails. The Regency at Montaine is only five minutes from Old Town Castle Rock featuring local boutiques, dining, and entertainment, and only 20 minutes from Park Meadows Mall, one of Colorado’s premier shopping destinations.
“Residents of The Regency at Montaine community can escape the daily hustle and bustle, even before pulling into their own driveway,” said Mark Bailey, Toll Brothers Colorado Division President. “Home buyers can choose from a variety of home design options and an array of premium-quality finishes to create their dream home. Prices for homes begin in the upper-$500,000s to $1 million.”
The Regency at Montaine is conveniently located near Crystal Valley Parkway and Plum Creek Boulevard, just five minutes south from Old Town Castle Rock, 15 minutes to Inverness, 15 minutes to E-470, 25 minutes to the DTC, and 45 minutes to Denver International Airport. For more information, call 720-649-5654, visit the sales office (273 Alumroot St., Castle Rock, CO 80104) or visit www.LiveMontaine.com.
About Toll Brothers
Toll Brothers, Inc., a FORTUNE 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded over 50 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in 24 states as well as in the District of Columbia.
2021 marks the 10th year Toll Brothers has been named to FORTUNE magazine’s World’s Most Admired Companies® list. Toll Brothers has also been honored as Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year by Professional Builder magazine. For more information, visit TollBrothers.com.
This is not an offering where prohibited by law.
Laurie Anderson
303-758-1118
www.tollbrothers.com
