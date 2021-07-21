Future Electronics President Robert Miller Congratulates Austria Office on Their 20th Anniversary
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the company’s Austria branch, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year.
Pointe Claire, Quebec, Canada, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, recently celebrated the 20th anniversary of the opening of the company's office in Austria.
Future Electronics was founded in Montreal in 1968 by company President Robert Miller. It expanded into the United States in 1972, opening its first American office in Boston.
The first Austria office was established in Tullnerbach in September 2001, when Future acquired Steiner Electronic Austria GmbH, an electronic components distributor specialized in semiconductors, flat panels displays and power supplies.
"Over the last 20 years, we've seen steady growth year after year, and we've shown the many unique benefits and values that Future can bring to our customers and suppliers," said Sales Director Thomas Kabourek.
In 2010 the office was relocated to the western part of Vienna. The Austrian branch has build a solid staff over the years, with most team members working at Future for over 15 years.
Demand creation with the OEM customer base is one of the key pillars of the Austrian team, along with providing global supply chain solutions with just in time delivery for EMS customers. All customers have access to Future's fully automated warehouse and distribution center in Leipzig, enabling same-day shipping for next-day delivery across Europe.
"Although 2021 is one of the most dynamic years in our industry in decades, our team is highly motivated and very positive about the next 20 years," said Branch Manager Karl Baumgartner.
Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, congratulated the Austrian team on their 20-year milestone, and thanked everyone for their contributions to the success of the branch.
For more information about Future Electronics and its 170 office locations in 44 countries around the world, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.
About Future Electronics
Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, recognized for providing customers with global supply chain solutions, custom-tailored engineering services and a comprehensive suite of passives and semiconductor products. Founded by Robert Miller in 1968, Future Electronics has over 5,500 employees and operates in 170 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with a unified IT infrastructure that delivers real-time inventory availability and access to customers. With the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future's mission is always to Delight the Customer®.
