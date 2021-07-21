EMKA Expand Railway Related Hardware Range with New Industry Specific Catalogue
EMKA have issued a new Railroad Industry catalogue detailing their range of locks, handles, hinges, gasket and accessories specifically suited to this industry.
Coventry, United Kingdom, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- In line with their policy of providing specialist industries with guidance and support EMKA have recently issued a new Railroad Industry catalogue detailing their extensive range of locks, handles, hinges, gasket and accessories specifically suited to this industry. The catalogue is available online as a pdf for download at https://www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/transport/.
Railway related products include compression locks and latches, safety latches with visual open/closed status indication, low profile flat design swinghandles, RIC compliant quarter turns, flush mounting quarter turns, floor mounted latches, stainless steel components, protected latches for high-speed trains, special cams and escutcheons, slam locks, and dead bolts.
Also listed are multi-point rod locking systems, interior/exterior hinges and concealed hinges. Gaskets in fire protection material are an important part of the EMKA Railway hardware offering, with specifications, certification and dimension drawings included.
Specialist accessories help to complete any installation – EMKA include aluminium windows, emergency hammers and telescopic cover stays in stainless steel.
Railway related products include compression locks and latches, safety latches with visual open/closed status indication, low profile flat design swinghandles, RIC compliant quarter turns, flush mounting quarter turns, floor mounted latches, stainless steel components, protected latches for high-speed trains, special cams and escutcheons, slam locks, and dead bolts.
Also listed are multi-point rod locking systems, interior/exterior hinges and concealed hinges. Gaskets in fire protection material are an important part of the EMKA Railway hardware offering, with specifications, certification and dimension drawings included.
Specialist accessories help to complete any installation – EMKA include aluminium windows, emergency hammers and telescopic cover stays in stainless steel.
Contact
EMKA (UK) Ltd.Contact
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/transport/
Andy Billingham
024 7661 6505
https://www.emka.com/uk_en/services/download/transport/
Categories