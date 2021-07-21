Aryeh & Co. Billboard Unveiled in Times Square
Aryeh & Co. is proud to announce that on June 15, 2021, a digital billboard advertising their company was unveiled on Times Square 42nd street, Eighth Avenue. This represents a major milestone for their company in growth and expanding awareness of their brand.
New York, NY, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- “Our company’s foundation is the love, loyalty, and support we receive from our clients,” Aryeh and Co. founder Aryeh Rephun said in a statement. “We work every day to build new relationships and strengthen existing ones. Jewelry is a meaningful and universal way for people of all backgrounds to express love and can apply to any occasion. Seeing Aryeh & Co. on a billboard overlooking the most iconic and diverse city in the world is a dream come true, and a true testament to our brand.”
This news comes in the wake of the rapid expansion of the company’s client base. What started as customer circle comprised of close friends and family within the tri-state area, has quickly grown to include clients in Florida, California, Denver, and many other States throughout the country.
.
To learn more about Aryeh and Co., visit us online at https://www.aryehandco.com.
About Aryeh & Co.
Aryeh and Co. is dedicated to serving as the main point of contact for all your jewelry needs. We are a customer-centric brand, built on core values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Our designers believe in celebrating love, expressed through the impeccable quality of our services and products, including custom engagement rings and high jewelry. We’ll ensure you feel confident and excited throughout the design process, as we create exquisite, unique pieces for every occasion.
Orders may be placed via email to design@aryehandco.com or by phone at 973.513.2127.
This news comes in the wake of the rapid expansion of the company’s client base. What started as customer circle comprised of close friends and family within the tri-state area, has quickly grown to include clients in Florida, California, Denver, and many other States throughout the country.
.
To learn more about Aryeh and Co., visit us online at https://www.aryehandco.com.
About Aryeh & Co.
Aryeh and Co. is dedicated to serving as the main point of contact for all your jewelry needs. We are a customer-centric brand, built on core values of trust, transparency, and integrity. Our designers believe in celebrating love, expressed through the impeccable quality of our services and products, including custom engagement rings and high jewelry. We’ll ensure you feel confident and excited throughout the design process, as we create exquisite, unique pieces for every occasion.
Orders may be placed via email to design@aryehandco.com or by phone at 973.513.2127.
Contact
Brian RephunContact
973-513-2127
aryehandco.com
973-513-2127
aryehandco.com
Categories