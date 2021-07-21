Push Pull Lift LLC Publishes Its Second Book in the Hit Series About Positivity
Push Pull Lift Publishes the Second Book in the Positivity Series
New York, NY, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- The Push Pull Lift company has published its second book in the positivity series. With all the craziness going on and the stress in today's world, it is nice to have a positivity company putting out content to help people drive towards their own personal goals.
Positive Customer Impact
“In times of difficulty, it is more important to stay focused on your goals and protect/train your mindset to drive towards performance." "This series is showing how we can help people in this environment,” said John Schneider CEO and Author of Mindset Drives Performance. He was also the author of the latest book. Founded in 2017, Push Pull Lift LLC is the worldwide leader in positivity, life coaching and motivation on social media.
The newest book is a journal to help you document your goals and how you progress through the year. Here is what one customer said, “Imagine a journal for 365/366 in a leap year. Imagine the possibilities of taking 5 mins a day to help train your brain for success. It is like a motivational coach by your nightstand.”
For more information on Push Pull Lift:
www.pushpulllift.com or @push.pull.lift on Instagram
Positive Customer Impact
“In times of difficulty, it is more important to stay focused on your goals and protect/train your mindset to drive towards performance." "This series is showing how we can help people in this environment,” said John Schneider CEO and Author of Mindset Drives Performance. He was also the author of the latest book. Founded in 2017, Push Pull Lift LLC is the worldwide leader in positivity, life coaching and motivation on social media.
The newest book is a journal to help you document your goals and how you progress through the year. Here is what one customer said, “Imagine a journal for 365/366 in a leap year. Imagine the possibilities of taking 5 mins a day to help train your brain for success. It is like a motivational coach by your nightstand.”
For more information on Push Pull Lift:
www.pushpulllift.com or @push.pull.lift on Instagram
Contact
Push Pull Lift LLCContact
John Schneider
631-933-2206
www.pushpulllift.com
Instagram @push.pull.lift
John Schneider
631-933-2206
www.pushpulllift.com
Instagram @push.pull.lift
Categories