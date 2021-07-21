Long Island Psychology Using Remote Therapy to Expand Local Locations
Long Island Psychology has two offices, one in Rockville Centre, and one in Garden City, NY. They are offering remote therapy to make it possible for those in the local area to combine in person and video/phone therapy for locations within driving distance, such as Huntington, NY, Great Neck, NY, Oceanside, NY, and more.
Rockville Centre, NY, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Long Island Psychology offers psychotherapy, couples counseling, and other mental health coaching on Long Island. They have two psychologists - Dr. Marc Shulman and Dr. Atara Wertentheil, who both provide treatment for anxiety, depression, addiction, and many other mental health and wellness concerns.
Long Island Psychology operates from two offices, one of which is in Garden City, NY, with another in Rockville Centre. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic, Long Island Psychology also offered remote therapy services for those anywhere in NY State that preferred to meet via phone or video - a service which gained considerably in popularity since March of 2020.
Yet, although more people are vaccinated and able to meet for face to face therapy, Long Island Psychology believes that remote therapy will continue to play an important role in the treatment of mental health. That is why they are encouraging patients that may be within driving distance from one of their offices but may be further than is typically comfortable to consider a hybrid of the two options.
“So many patients look for the nearest psychologist, hoping to find one that they can go to in a few minutes,” said Marc Shulman, founder of Long Island Psychology. “But the success of therapy is about rapport, connection, and treatment choices. Rather than look to a psychologist that is especially close, we believe that offering both in person and remote therapy to those cities that may be a bit further away offers more opportunities for support.”
He specifically points to places like Huntington, Oceanside, Great Neck, and Long Beach, which are all within driving distance at about 30 minutes depending on traffic. “We know from experience that people will naturally look for reasons not to get the treatment they need, since therapy can be emotionally challenging,” says Dr. Shulman, “so our hope is that by offering remote therapy as well, for those that do not have the energy for the commute, opens the door to make sure that everyone can receive the mental health treatments they need.”
Long Island Psychology is licensed to provide remote therapy throughout the entire state of New York. Yet Marc believes that the individuals most likely to utilize this option are going to be those that can see someone in person if they want to, and can use remote therapy for the days in which the commute feels too far.
About Long Island Psychology: Long Island Psychology offers psychotherapy and couples counseling on Long Island and remotely. They can be contacted at www.lipsychologist.com.
Dr. Marc Shulman
(516) 732-0273
https://lipsychologist.com
