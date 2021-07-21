Axiomtek's Latest Mini-ITX Motherboard with 10th Generation Intel® Core™ Processor Accelerates Edge Computing Applications – MANO540
The MANO540 is Axiomtek’s latest mini-ITX motherboard. The system’s unparalleled reliability and edge computing capabilities make it ideal for applications in industrial automation, self-service kiosks and other infotainment driven solutions.
City of Industry, CA, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Axiomtek, a leading designer and manufacturer of innovative and reliable high performance industrial computer products, is proud to introduce the MANO540, a mini-ITX motherboard powered by the FCLGA1200 10th Gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processor (codename: Comet Lake) with the Intel® H410 chipset. With a small form factor of 17 x 17 cm, this industrial motherboard is an excellent choice for operation within space-constrained environments. The advanced MANO540 is specifically designed for performance-demanding applications due to its unparalleled reliability and edge computing capabilities. It is ideal for applications in industrial automation, self-service kiosks, and other infotainment driven solutions.
The MANO540 offers multiple I/O options, including two 260-pin DDR4-2933/2666/2400 SO-DIMM sockets for up to 64GB of memory, two Gigabit LANs with Intel® Ethernet controller i211-AT and Intel® Ethernet Connection i219-LM, two USB 3.2 Gen1, five USB 2.0, one RS-232/422/485 with +5/+12V power, one RS-232 and one HD Codec audio. The industrial-grade mini-ITX motherboard features two SATA-600 connectors and one optional M.2 Key B 2242/2280/3042/3052 for additional storage. To ensure reliable operation, the MANO540 has a wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C. The advanced system also supports watchdog timer and hardware monitoring, and offers Trusted Platform Module 2.0 (TPM 2.0) for optimum security.
“Axiomtek’s MANO540 supports several high-speed data transfer interfaces, including PCIe 3.0, USB 3.2 Gen1 and SATA-600. It also features one M.2 Key B slot for USB 3.2 interface 5G module. The system provides one PCIe x16, one M.2 Key E slot and one full-size PCI Express Mini Card slot for wireless devices such as Wi-Fi and Bluetooth,” says Kenny Lin, the product manager of the Motherboard Division at Axiomtek. “This industrial motherboard is integrated with Intel® integrated Gfx graphics engine with UHD 4K resolution and provides rapid video acceleration and dual-view capability through the DisplayPort++, HDMI 2.0 and VGA. Axiomtek also offers the ECM500, an industrial chassis designed for the MANO540 to help reduce the time to market.”
Axiomtek’s MANO540 is now available for purchase. For more product information or customization services, please visit our website at us.axtiomtek.comor contact one of our sales representatives at solutions@axiomtek.com.
Advanced Features:
- FCLGA1200 10th gen Intel® Core™ i9/i7/i5/i3 processor (codename: Comet Lake)
- Intel® H410 chipset
- 2 DDR4 SO-DIMM for up to 64GB memory
- 2 USB 3.2 Gen1 and 5 USB 2.0
- 6 COM port
- 1 PCIe x16 and 1 M.2 Key E slot
- 1 Full-size mini-PCIe slot
- 2 SATA-600
- 1 M.2 Key B for USB 3.2 interface 5G module
About Axiomtek Co., Ltd.
Axiomtek Co., Ltd. established in 1990, is one of the world's leading designers/manufacturers of embedded industrial computer products. From its origin as a turnkey systems integrator specializing in data acquisition and control systems, Axiomtek has trended with the IIoT evolution by offering smart industrial computer solutions and value-added services for a variety of mission-critical industries including transportation, medical, industrial automation, power utilities and renewable energy, digital signage, network appliances, gaming and retail/POS/Kiosks. The company has more than 60 distributor and technology partners globally. Axiomtek offers industrial computer platforms, single board computers and system on modules, fanless and rugged embedded systems, intelligent transportation systems, EtherCAT Master Controllers, IoT gateway devices, touch panel computers, medical grade PCs, digital signage OPS players, industrial network and network appliances and casino gaming platforms.
Axiomtek USA headquarters is located in City of Industry, Calif. Established in 1994, the subsidiary incorporates product integration and logistics as well as a wide range of service offerings including design assistance, technical support and return merchandise assistance. Axiomtek Systems in Methuen, MA, the company’s Eastern regional headquarters, has added a high level of expertise on COTS integration and a variety of value-added engineering services to Axiomtek USA’s comprehensive suite of capabilities. Axiomtek USA has become the premier service provider for systems integration assistance and project management.
