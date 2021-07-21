SAN Group Adds 16 New Member Agencies in First Half of 2021
New Hampshire-based alliance now comprised of more than 390 independent agencies.
Hampton, NH, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Satellite Agency Network (SAN) Group, Inc., the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast, today announced it welcomed 16 independent member agencies to the group in the first half of 2021. SAN is now comprised of more than 390 independent agencies writing more than $941.8 million in total combined premium.
SAN attributes the recent growth to increased interest of captive agents in diverging from the exclusive channel and seeking independence as well as existing agency owners expanding their service and product offerings in pursuit of additional income generating opportunities.
“Whether you are an existing business owner, captive agent, or seasoned insurance professional looking to become an entrepreneur, SAN’s business model has proven time and again to help members build a successful and profitable agency,” stated Larry Rose, SAN COO. “Our strengths as a company align well with the goals of our member agencies as well as the goals of our strategic partner carriers. When we band together, we all succeed.”
Additions to the New Hampshire-based alliance include:
* Assured Next Insurance of Lexington, MA
* Blatchley Insurance of Buffalo, NY
* Chennara Kim Insurance of Lawrence, MA
* Cory Tinsley Agency of Rochester, NY
* Kader Insurance Agency of East Berlin, CT
* Koch Protect of Littleton, MA
* L & S Agency of Blasdell, NY
* Lia Group Services of Schenectady, NY
* Oakwood Elite Insurance Group of Portsmouth, NH
* Schiappa Insurance Agency, LLC of Coventry, RI
* Smart Financial of Chelmsford, MA
* Sterling Bridge Insurance Agency of Worcester, MA
* Stowe Insurance Agency of Stowe, VT
Other agencies that joined SAN Group this year are located in Massachusetts, Connecticut and Pennsylvania.
About SAN Group, Inc.
SAN Group, Inc. is the leading alliance of independent insurance agencies in the Northeast. Over 390 members across eight states have access to more than 45 insurance companies and write more than $941.8 million in total combined premium. SAN is the founding master agency of SIAA, the largest national alliance of independent insurance agencies. For more information on SAN Group, visit www.sangroup.com.
Contact
SAN GroupContact
Shanna Brien
603-601-1242
sangroup.com
