SPACEMOB Studio & Dark Matter TV Announce Partnership
Agreement Brings Binge-Worthy SPACEMOB Paranormal and Horror Content Collections to the Dark Side.
Overland Park, KS, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Dark Matter TV, the go-to streaming app and free-ad supported streaming TV channel for the best horror, sci-fi, true crime and action entertainment - and SPACEMOB Studios, An Answer Media Company, today announced an agreement to distribute SPACEMOB paranormal and horror content collections across the popular destination.
“The team at Dark Matter is thrilled to add SPACEMOB Studio content to our collections. We are super excited to be bringing our audiences binge-worthy shows like 'Paranormal Encounters' and 'The RIP Files,' just to name a few. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with SPACEMOB Studio and the Answer Media family,” said Daisy Hamilton Risher, Co-Founder and Head of Curation at Dark Matter TV.
The deal continues to expand the footprint of SPACEMOB Studio content across the streaming TV space and further strengthens a key distribution relationship in a genre that audiences around the world continue to massively consume.
“SPACEMOB Studio is very happy to have partnered with the niche app and FAST channel, Dark Matter TV. This is a perfect home for our paranormal collections and originals with their loyal fanbase in the US and internationally,” said Danielle Bourassa, VP of Partnerships at Answer Media.
Dark Matter TV recently surpassed its 1000th movie to stream and has grown quickly since its launch in October of 2020 – by targeting a niche entertainment pocket of horror, science fiction, true crime and action, and utilizing a “non-corporate TV” approach to its branding, they have successfully expanded into Latin America and Europe since, gaining close to 8 million dedicated viewers.
About SPACEMOB Studio
Answer Media is a digital agency focused on an OTT distribution, development, and advertising. Its in-house content and film studio, SPACEMOB Studio, helps to create and distribute video content that focuses on story as the best way to forge meaningful connections with an audience. For more info, visit https://answermedia.com or https://spacemobstudio.com.
About Dark Matter TV
Dedicated to bringing the best of horror, sci-fi, action and true crime entertainment to your home for free, join the dark side today by downloading Dark Matter TV app for free on any smart device, on Google Play or by visiting: https://www.darkmattertv.com. Containing over 1000+ titles of the best curated genre entertainment, the Dark Matter TV app is available on smart phones, tablets, OTT devices, connected television and desktops like Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple iOS, Android, Google Play, Samsung, LG and Vizio.
Follow Dark Matter TV on Twitter @TVDarkMatter (https://twitter.com/TvDarkmatter), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/DarkMatterTV/) and Instagram (@DarkMatterFreeTVapp).
Contact
Matt Brummett
816-629-6127
www.answermedia.com
