Histria Books Concludes Exclusive Audiobook Deal with Beacon Audiobooks
Las Vegas, NV, July 21, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Histria Books is pleased to announce the conclusion of an agreement with Beacon Audiobooks to produce and distribute audiobook versions of print titles from its catalog. Beacon Audiobooks is one of the largest narration and distribution audiobook companies in the industry.
“Beacon works with major publishers and we are delighted to collaborate with them to make our print books available to listeners of audiobooks around the world,” Histria Books Manager Dana Ungureanu declared.
Beacon Audiobooks specializes in the narration and distribution of audiobooks throughout the world. Beacon Audiobooks distributes to all major retail outlets including Public Libraries, Universities, Colleges, High Schools, and more. Beacon Audiobooks has a team of seasoned specialists that narrate, market, and promote each audiobook that it delivers to the marketplace.
“We believe that the agreement with Beacon Audiobooks will maximize exposure for our authors, allowing their work to reach a broader audience,” Dana Ungureanu continued. “The partnership is one that will benefit our authors and our publishing house overall, and we are pleased to work with Beacon Audiobooks to make this happen. The first batch of nearly 30 titles are already in production and the first of these should reach the market sometime this fall.”
Histria Books is a leading independent publishing house with offices in Las Vegas and Palm Beach. Books published under the imprints of Histria Books are distributed worldwide by the Casemate Group. For more information on publishing with Histria Books, visit HistriaBooks.com or email us at info@histriabooks.com.
