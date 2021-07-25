COBAIT Launches Business Management Software BizTRAQ
COBAIT launched its flagship product BizTRAQ, an innovative, scalable and customizable web-based business management solution to help streamline business processes by bringing data, documents, information, business processes and people together, all in a single platform. Garnering positive reviews from both users and experts, it is being described as one of the leading productivity tools for success in the workplace.
Houston, TX, July 25, 2021 --(PR.com)-- COBAIT's flagship solution, BizTRAQ (https://tinyurl.com/4mcny3ub), is a subscription-based application that has been designed as a single solution to manage all business needs - enabling businesses to centralize their data, documents, information, business processes and people in a single, seamless solution.
BizTRAQ helps accelerate digital transformation for local and remote workforce to address communication, collaboration & sharing of data, information and business processes while reducing business disruption & enhancing business continuity. One of the main features of the application is to enable custom modules for specific business needs without any additional development nor complicated professional services engagement.
“Most businesses don't need a complicated solution to streamline their business processes. They need a solution implemented in small, scalable and manageable chunks to minimize complexity and simplify the process,” says CEO Rafey Kazi, a top performing executive with over 24-year track record of innovation and success in managing, expanding, and growing global technology organizations, including C-Level experience with fortune 500 company.
"With BizTRAQ, our goal is to help our customers achieve great success by centralizing and sharing data, information and business processes. An innovative, yet flexible solution, combining traditional file, data, business processes, information management, storage and sharing functions in one single platform,” explained Rafey Kazi, CEO.
Whether you are dealing with contacts, contracts, human resources, assets, projects, reviews, assignments, compliance or simply any business record, BizTRAQ can manage, track, share and alert on information while providing the ability to access and collaborate globally, eliminating the need for traditional file servers, VPNs and costly infrastructures.
Projects gets tougher when multiple and complicated tools are involved. BizTRAQ was thus designed to provide a tool that requires very little Project Management experience and yet is extremely efficient and effective. A simple, yet comprehensive dashboard provides a bird's-eye view of daily tasks, assignments, reviews, tickets, expirations, due dates, announcements and more.
For over 2 decades, COBAIT has been delivering comprehensive solutions for multiple verticals including Healthcare, Manufacturing, Energy, Legal, Construction, Real Estate, Service Industries, Non-Profits and many more. When it comes to HIPAA, PCI, or any other Compliance related function, BizTRAQ provides a comprehensive solution to maintain records, policies, procedures, and training. Business and employee compliance can be tracked and managed without having to leave the portal.
“COBAIT works with clients to make business more efficient and secure. Through our software and service offerings, we partner with global organizations and execute on complex initiatives in a cost-effective manner. Our mission is to help companies keep focused on their core business by providing complete Technology, IT and Development services that support the business,” adds Rafey.
Established in 2000, COBAIT has been delivering and expanding advanced technology solutions for over two decades by providing businesses and organizations with innovative and cost-effective business products and solutions. With combined experience from Fortune 500 companies and vertical expertise, COBAIT has been executing and delivering complex initiatives in a cost-effective manner for over 2 decades.
