Recognized IT Leader to Chair Sardina Systems Board of Directors
Sardina Systems, a leading European developer and vendor of cloud management software, is pleased to announce the appointment today of John Higgins CBE as its non-executive Chairman.
London, United Kingdom, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- John Higgins was the Director General of DigitalEurope, the tech industry association in Brussels whose members included major tech companies such as Dell, Google, HP, IBM and Microsoft. Today, John is President of the BCS, the UK’s Chartered Institute for IT, the professional body for over 60,000 digital practitioners world-wide. He chairs the Global Digital Foundation, a think tank; is an advisor to global communications company BCW; chairs the advisory board of Eutopia, a European university alliance and is an advisor to the European Commission’s Intelligent Cities Challenge. John is widely recognized as an eloquent and thoughtful advocate of the benefits that digital technologies deliver.
Kenneth Tan, Executive Director and a founder of Sardina Systems, said: “John joins us at an exciting and important point for Sardina as we plan and execute the next stage of our growth. John’s network in our industry and its stakeholders, extensive governance experience and understanding of the benefits we can deliver to our customers will strengthen our leadership capability enormously. I look forward to working with him and the board to build on the platform that the combination of our outstanding technology, first-class team and solid customer base gives us.”
John commented on his new appointment: “I am delighted to be joining Kenneth and the team. We have the opportunity for a step change; to enable more companies and organizations to enjoy the financial, technical and environmental benefits that Sardina’s award-winning FishOS can deliver. I am looking forward to working with him to realize the full potential of the company and its technology for our customers, staff, investors, and our wider stakeholder community.”
About Sardina Systems
Sardina Systems is a leading European operation management software developer and vendor headquartered in the United Kingdom, with a local presence in Germany, Luxembourg, Ukraine, and Russia. FishOS, the brainchild of Sardina Systems, is a private cloud management software platform enabling enterprises to rapidly experience the value of scalable, agile, and flexible OpenStack and Kubernetes clouds while maximizing the utility of their resources with zero-downtime operations.
Sardina Systems delivers a full suite of operations management tools along with professional services and support that allows its customers to overcome the challenges of large-scale data center operations.
Since 2014, Sardina Systems has significantly expanded its business geography due to the extensive development of channel partner network. In 2015, FishOS won the IDC HPC Innovation Award. In 2017, Sardina Systems was announced as the best Open Data Center Project and won a DCD Award with FishOS.
For more information, visit www.sardinasystems.com.com and follow us on LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/company/sardina-systems.
Natalya Samovol
+442034114588
www.sardinasystems.com
