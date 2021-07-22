InSync Showcases Easy Business Automation with Its iPaaS Solution APPSeCONNECT
APPSeCONNECT takes a deep dive look into the benefits an iPaaS automation provides to a business and how APPSeCONNECT as an iPaaS is helping businesses grow.
Kolkata, India, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Businesses of the current era use a suite of software to manage their business operations. While these applications individually excel in their specific tasks, they often work as isolated silos that do not communicate information with other software or departments of the organization. To maintain streamlined data flow across all platforms, an application integration infrastructure is required. While large enterprises have the necessary resources to design an infrastructure to integrate all their business application, small and medium companies cannot do so with their limited resources.
To cater to the integration needs of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises led to the development of iPaaS. An iPaaS or an Integration Platform as a Service is a cloud-based platform that enables end-to-end business application integration without being resource-intensive.
To showcase these benefits offered by an iPaaS and how APPSeCONNECT as an iPaaS is accelerating business growth through automation, APPSeCONNECT recently hosted a webinar titled “Accelerate Business Automation with APPSeCONNECT iPaaS.” The webinar focused on the difficulties and obstacles faced by companies when trying to implement an infrastructure for business process automation and how an iPaaS can help overcome them. The webinar also covered the following:
1. Obstacles to business automation.
2. Solutions to the above obstacles.
3. What is an iPaaS?
4. Benefits provided by an iPaaS.
5. The unique features of APPSeCONNECT.
6. How APPSeCONNECT as an iPaaS accelerates business automation.
7. Live Demo
Learn more in detail about iPaaS and how APPSeCONNECT is helping businesses grow through business automation: https://www.appseconnect.com/webinar-blog-accelerate-business-automation-with-appseconnect-ipaas/
To cater to the integration needs of Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises led to the development of iPaaS. An iPaaS or an Integration Platform as a Service is a cloud-based platform that enables end-to-end business application integration without being resource-intensive.
To showcase these benefits offered by an iPaaS and how APPSeCONNECT as an iPaaS is accelerating business growth through automation, APPSeCONNECT recently hosted a webinar titled “Accelerate Business Automation with APPSeCONNECT iPaaS.” The webinar focused on the difficulties and obstacles faced by companies when trying to implement an infrastructure for business process automation and how an iPaaS can help overcome them. The webinar also covered the following:
1. Obstacles to business automation.
2. Solutions to the above obstacles.
3. What is an iPaaS?
4. Benefits provided by an iPaaS.
5. The unique features of APPSeCONNECT.
6. How APPSeCONNECT as an iPaaS accelerates business automation.
7. Live Demo
Learn more in detail about iPaaS and how APPSeCONNECT is helping businesses grow through business automation: https://www.appseconnect.com/webinar-blog-accelerate-business-automation-with-appseconnect-ipaas/
Contact
InSync Tech-Fin Solutions Ltd.Contact
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Sayan Sengupta
+91-9830027106
https://insync.co.in/
DLF Galleria, DGK 912,
Action Area 1-B, Newtown, Kolkata
West Bengal 700156
India
Categories