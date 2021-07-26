Rise Launches the First Online Shopping Experience for Home Improvement Products That Benefit for Your Health, Wealth and the Planet
Fredericton, Canada, July 26, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Rise is pleased to announce the launch of their online store, shop.buildwithrise.com, where carefully vetted, sustainably focused products are available for sale to the millions of users that comprise the Rise community.
Rise is North America's most visited online home improvement platform and community and is positioned as the leading authority in sustainable home improvement. Focusing on providing information that focuses on health, wealth (through energy savings), and the planet. Rise inspires, empowers, and educates homeowners to make better, more sustainable home choices, whether they’re building a new home, renovating an existing one or just want to purchase home products that are planet and people friendly. At its core, Rise is making sustainable home improvement accessible to all. Since launch, their community of engaged and informed visitors is 5 million strong and growing.
“Over the years, we received a lot of feedback; feedback on what people loved reading about, or things that could make their lives easier,” said Matt Daigle Founder and CEO of Rise. “Out of that feedback, one thing stood out. After welcoming millions of people through our virtual doors, and undoubtedly influencing thousands of homeowners to demand more of their home, we still hadn’t solved one of the most important questions that we kept getting over and over. It usually went something like this: ‘Great, I’m sold on this - now, where do I buy it?, with the launch of the Rise store we’ve closed the loop - from education to purchase,’" said Matt Daigle, Founder and CEO of Rise.
“The products and materials we research and vett are ultimately at the core of the decision power we are giving to homeowners, which unfortunately aren’t often within arm’s reach.” - Matt Daigle, Founder and CEO of Rise
