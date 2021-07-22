Shlii Kawaii Toys Pursuing New Frog Toy Designs Via Crowdfunding
This project features two adorably round frog characters: Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit. Hop onto their FrogStarter to adopt some toadally frogtastic friends.
Norfolk, VA, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- Jackie Ashley, founder and owner of Shlii Kawaii Toys, is proud to announce the launch of her newest Kickstarter project: Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit Plush Clips.
In 2019, Jackie created the Baby Ribbit character, and Kid Ribbit followed soon after. Both designs are well loved by fans young and old. In April 2021, Jackie started working with her production company to create a small batch of Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit plush toy clips. Baby Ribbit is 3" tall and Kid Ribbit is 4" tall, making them the perfect travel size. Each plush is made with soft micro Minky fabric and features a bright green clip and professionally embroidered details.
Small batch plush production is extremely expensive, so the Ribbits can only be produced with the help of crowdfunding. Kickstarter campaigns are "all or nothing;" if the funding goal is not met Jackie receives no funding, and the Ribbit plush clips will not be produced. Kickstarter enables people from all over the world to bring the Ribbits to life by backing the project and helping it reach its funding goal of $9,170. There are several backer rewards available, such as keychains, vinyl stickers, tote bags, and the Ribbit plush clips. With the help of Kickstarter backers, friends and fans all over the world can adopt the adorable Ribbits.
To follow along with the Kickstarter and get up to date information on the project, hop on over to the "Cute Frog Plush Clips" Kickstarter page. Jackie will also be posting Kickstarter related content and updates on her social media pages and website.
Kickstarter Link: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/shlii/cute-frog-plush-clips
About Shlii Kawaii Toys
Jackie Ashley taught herself how to sew and started making plush toys in 2009. Now, she has sold her handmade toys all over the world and enjoys participating in anime and comic conventions on the east coast. She is based in Norfolk, VA and works from her home studio to create original toys, artwork, and accessories. The Baby Ribbit and Kid Ribbit plush will be her fourth and fifth professionally manufactured toy designs.
Website Link: https://www.shlii.com
Contact
Shlii Kawaii ToysContact
Jackie Ashley
757-575-6553
https://www.shlii.com
Jackie Ashley
757-575-6553
https://www.shlii.com
