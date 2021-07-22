Loveforce International Releases a James Brown Tribute and a Double Hush
On Friday, July 23rd, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles by Billy Ray Charles and Stix Muzic Group and host a book giveaway in their honor.
Santa Clarita, CA, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- On Friday, July 23rd, Loveforce International will release two new digital singles. One single is a tribute to the late Soul Superstar James Brown. The other is called Hush Hush Don’t You Cry. Loveforce International will give away an e-book to honor the two new digital singles.
Billy Ray Charles’ tribute to Soul Superstar James Brown is entitled “Got To Get Up To Get Down James Brown.” It sounds like a song that could have been written by James Brown but it wasn’t. It was written by Billy Ray Charles. Lyrically, the song is about James Brown. Rhythmically and Melodically, it’s very upbeat and highly danceable cross between Soul, R&B and Funk Music.
Stix Muzic Group’s “Hush Hush Don’t You Cry” is a bittersweet love song. It’s intricate and lush instrumentation is accentuated by harmonic vocals. It’s a slow dance song. It features singer Michael Le Blanc, one of two new featured artists signed by Loveforce International in June.
“Both of these songs are winners!” declared Loveforce International CEO, Mark Thomas. “Whether you want to get up and dance or hold someone special close and slow dance, Loveforce International has got you covered this week,” he continued.
The book being given away is the e-book version of Black In America by The Prophet of Life. The book is an exploration of racism in America through essays and poems. It offers perspectives on the murders of Black Americans at the hands of law enforcement. It includes poems with titles like "Why We Say Black Lives Matter," "Baltimore," "Requiem for Laquan." It takes a look at people who have been lightning rods for race relations in America and offers insights into the people and events that have shaped race relations in America for the past 65 years.
The e-book will be given away worldwide on Amazon exclusively, on Friday, July 23rd only. The two digital singles will be released to iTunes, Apple Music, Amazon Music, Spotify, YouTube Music, Pandora, KKBox, Tidal, Deezer, iHeart Radio, Facebook / Instagram Stories, Soundtrack by Twitch, Touch Tones, Media Net, TikTock, BoomPlay, Napster, Snapchat, Pretzel, AudioMack, and Yandex.
For further information, please contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
For further information, please contact: Evan Lovefire at (661) 523-4954.
