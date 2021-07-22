New Yorker Electronics, Paktron Capacitors Sign Distribution Agreement
New Pact Means Global Distributor New Yorker Electronics will Supply Paktron Stacked MLP Capacitors, Metalized Polypropylene Capacitors and Film/Foil Polypropylene Capacitors.
Northvale, NJ, July 22, 2021 --(PR.com)-- New Yorker Electronics has announced its new franchise distribution agreement with Paktron Capacitors, a U.S. manufacturer of capacitors for over 60 years. This new pact lets New Yorker Electronics incorporate Paktron’s full line of ultra-low ESR Multilayer Polymer Film Capacitors and Leads into its expanding lineup and – through its partnership with Paktron – offer some of the shortest leads times available.
With over 75 patents for film capacitors and machine design, Paktron is the technological leader in the manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors. Its products reach diverse markets including automotive, commercial, Hi-Rel, military, space and telecommunications. Paktron’s featue products include the Angstor® Capacitor (miniature radial leaded capacitor), the Capstick® Capacitor (lead-frame capacitor), the Surfilm® Capacitor (surface mount chip capacitor) and the oldest, most widely recognized trademark in the industry for RC (resistor-capacitor) snubber networks, Paktron’s Quencharc® Capacitor (RC network snubber capacitor).
Paktron is also the developer of the Interleaf® Technology method of capacitor manufacturing which improves a device’s electrical properties and stability in actual-use conditions. By using a high laminating pressure, linear stacking technology, Paktron produces a construction hybrid resembling a multilayer ceramic capacitor in cross section but offers all the fail-safe advantages of a stacked plastic film capacitor.
Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics said, “We are excited to work with Paktron because they bring high quality, value-driven components to market and offer fast turnaround times to our customers. We both have experience in very similar markets and our global distribution network is in place to help address the demands of these industries with quality Paktron products.”
“We are excited to announce our partnership with New Yorker Electronics. New Yorker Electronics holds an industry position as a stocking distributor focused on many of the same industries where Paktron’s mission-critical capacitors are utilized. We hope our collaboration will help us to mutually grow our businesses and foster new customer relationships,” said Zach Kilsmith, Director of Sales and Engineering for Paktron.
Established in 1948, New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 at heightcertified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies, connectors as well as injection molding.
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Paktron Capacitors Radial Lead, Stacked MLP, RA Angstor, Metalized Polypropylene, Film and Foil Polypropylene, Capstick Gulfwing Lead, EIA Standard Chip Style, ST Surfilm and Lead Frame Style Capacitors as well as QENCHARC RC Snubber Network Filters and custom solutions.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
With over 75 patents for film capacitors and machine design, Paktron is the technological leader in the manufacturer of multilayer polymer film capacitors. Its products reach diverse markets including automotive, commercial, Hi-Rel, military, space and telecommunications. Paktron’s featue products include the Angstor® Capacitor (miniature radial leaded capacitor), the Capstick® Capacitor (lead-frame capacitor), the Surfilm® Capacitor (surface mount chip capacitor) and the oldest, most widely recognized trademark in the industry for RC (resistor-capacitor) snubber networks, Paktron’s Quencharc® Capacitor (RC network snubber capacitor).
Paktron is also the developer of the Interleaf® Technology method of capacitor manufacturing which improves a device’s electrical properties and stability in actual-use conditions. By using a high laminating pressure, linear stacking technology, Paktron produces a construction hybrid resembling a multilayer ceramic capacitor in cross section but offers all the fail-safe advantages of a stacked plastic film capacitor.
Barry Slivka, President of New Yorker Electronics said, “We are excited to work with Paktron because they bring high quality, value-driven components to market and offer fast turnaround times to our customers. We both have experience in very similar markets and our global distribution network is in place to help address the demands of these industries with quality Paktron products.”
“We are excited to announce our partnership with New Yorker Electronics. New Yorker Electronics holds an industry position as a stocking distributor focused on many of the same industries where Paktron’s mission-critical capacitors are utilized. We hope our collaboration will help us to mutually grow our businesses and foster new customer relationships,” said Zach Kilsmith, Director of Sales and Engineering for Paktron.
Established in 1948, New Yorker Electronics is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 at heightcertified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies, connectors as well as injection molding.
As a franchise distributor, New Yorker Electronics supplies Paktron Capacitors Radial Lead, Stacked MLP, RA Angstor, Metalized Polypropylene, Film and Foil Polypropylene, Capstick Gulfwing Lead, EIA Standard Chip Style, ST Surfilm and Lead Frame Style Capacitors as well as QENCHARC RC Snubber Network Filters and custom solutions.
About New Yorker Electronics
New Yorker Electronics is a certified franchised distributor of electronic components, well known for its full product lines, large inventories and competitive pricing since 1948. It is an AS9120B and ISO 9001:2015 certified source of passive components, discrete semiconductors, electromechanical devices, Flash & DRAM modules, embedded board solutions, power supplies and connectors, and operates exclusively at heightened military and aerospace performance levels. New Yorker Electronics operates in strict accordance with AS5553 and AS6496 standards in its everyday procedures to thwart the proliferation of counterfeit parts. It is a member of ECIA (Electronics Component Industry Association) and of ERAI (Electronic Resellers Association International).
Contact
New Yorker ElectronicsContact
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Mark Pappas
201-750-1171
www.newyorkerelectronics.com
209 Industrial Avenue
Northvale, New Jersey 07647
USA
Categories